Best of 2019: 3 Cliffhangers We'll Still Be Thinking About Into 2020

From the moments that made us gasp to the performances that lit up our screens, here's a look at the best of 2019 — and the biggest cliffhangers heading into 2020!

TV has had some shocking moments over the past year, and some have stayed with us more than others.

Here, as we head into the new year, we take a look at three of the most unforgettable ones.

Grey's Anatomy

A car crashed into a bar where Grey's doctors and Station 19 firefighters (like Jason George's Ben and Miguel Sandoval's retired Captain Herrera) hang out. Cue ABC's January crossover event!

Stranger Things

Did the Netflix series give police chief Hopper (David Harbour, above) a heroic death in the explosion that closed the Soviets' door to the evil Upside Down? Or is he "the American" in their facility?

Killing Eve

Investigator Eve (Sandra Oh, above) was shot by her partner-in-crime-solving, psychotic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer), in the BBC America thriller's Season 2 finale. Where can the duo go from here?

