'Killing Eve' Season 3 Sneak Peek: Does Villanelle Need to 'Lawyer Up'? (VIDEO)

Over the first two seasons of BBC America's deliciously fun and thrilling Killing Eve, we've seen sociopath Villanelle (Jodie Comer) do more than a few murderous things, all the while trying to get the attention of MI5 operative Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh). Their cat-and-mouse game has fueled two seasons of the series and will continue into the upcoming Season 3.

In the Season 2 finale, Villanelle surprisingly shot Eve in the back and left her for dead in Rome. It's no surprise that Eve will survive but, when we pick up six months later, what will that act bring? And will Villanelle be able to get a handle on some of her more murderous impulses?

"A big theme for Villanelle is her trying to gauge some sense of control," Comer recently told EW. "She is a very free spirit, and she always seems to be under the thumb of this higher entity, whoever that may be. She's really trying to shake that off."

In the above exclusive sneak peek, which is debuting tonight during AMC's broadcast of Better Call Saul, we see some of Villanelle's greatest moments as well as some of her greatest hits — "hits" as in murders — with some very telling words that could fill us in on what Season 3 has in store.

Check out the very fun clip above!

Killing Eve, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, April 26, 10/9c, BBC America