HBO Edges Netflix to Lead Television Critics Association 2019 Award Nominations

With Netflix nipping at its heels, HBO managed to grab the most nominations for the 35th Annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, which were announced by the organization on Wednesday.

In this year's nominations, voted on by more than 220 professional television critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada, HBO has 15 nominations, with streamer Netflix right behind at 14 nominations.

Coming in third: FX (8 nods), followed by Amazon (5 nods) and four nods for CBS and PBS. In addition, NBC and Showtime grabbed 3 nominations, with BBC America and Pop taking 2 nods each.

Rounding out the group with one nomination each are AMC, Comedy Central, Disney Jr, Lifetime, MSNBC, Starz and TBS.

The 12 Highest-Rated Episodes of 2018-2019 (PHOTOS) Find out which episodes of 'The Big Bang Theory' and 'This Is Us' made the list.

The 35th Annual TCA Awards, which will be held in an invitation-only presentation on Saturday, August 3, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, will be hosted by nominees Desus & Mero. The event will also coincide with the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour, running from Tuesday, July 23, through Thursday, August 8.

“From departing juggernauts that changed the TV game to new shows that test the boundaries of what the medium can do and be, this has been a landmark season for television across all networks and platforms,” said Daniel Fienberg, TCA President and The Hollywood Reporter Chief TV Critic.

“This strong nomination roster represents a diverse blend of talented performers, many of whom are also creators, and groundbreaking content that made us laugh, cry and gasp. Every category is bursting with hard choices, but we couldn’t ask for a better problem to have as we gather together to honor yet another terrific television season and celebrate 35 years of the TCA Awards.”

Desus and Mero Tapped to Host 2019 Television Critics Association Awards The 35th annual event is going for laughs, along with the esteemed Heritage Award and Career Achievement Award.

Below is the list of 2019 Television Critics Association nominees, excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners, which will be announced at a later date.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects" - HBO

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora" - Showtime

Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight" - CBS All Access

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" - BBC America

Billy Porter, "Pose" - FX

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon" - FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things" - FX

Bill Hader, "Barry" - HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep" - HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll" - Netflix

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek" - Pop TV

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" - Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

"60 Minutes" - CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

"America To Me" - Starz

"Leaving Neverland" - HBO

"Our Planet" - Netflix

"The Rachel Maddow Show" - MSNBC

"Surviving R. Kelly" - Lifetime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

"The Great British Baking Show" - PBS

"Making It" - NBC

"Nailed It!" - Netflix

"Queer Eye" - Netflix

"Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" - Netflix

"Tidying Up with Marie Kondo" - Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

"Arthur" - PBS Kids

"Carmen Sandiego" - Netflix

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" - PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

"Muppet Babies" - Disney Junior

"Odd Squad" - PBS Kids

"Sesame Street" - HBO (2018, 2011, 2001 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

"Desus & Mero" - Showtime

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" -TBS

"I Think You Should Leave" - Netflix

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" - HBO (2018 Winner in Category)

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" - NBC

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" - CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

"Chernobyl" - HBO

"Deadwood: The Movie" - HBO

"Escape at Dannemora" - Showtime

"Fosse/Verdon" - FX

"Sharp Objects" - HBO

"When They See Us" - Netflix

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

"Dead to Me" - Netflix

"The Other Two" - Comedy Central

"Pose" - FX (pictured at top)

"Russian Doll" - Netflix

"Succession" - HBO

"What We Do in the Shadows" - FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

"Better Call Saul" - AMC

"The Good Fight" - CBS All Access

"Homecoming" - Amazon

"Killing Eve" - BBC America

"Pose" - FX

"Succession" - HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

"Barry" - HBO

"Fleabag" - Amazon

"The Good Place" - NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon

"Russian Doll" - Netflix

"Schitt's Creek" - Pop TV

"Veep" - HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

"Chernobyl" - HBO

"Fleabag" - Amazon

"Game of Thrones" - HBO (2012 Winner in Category)

"Pose" - FX

"Russian Doll" - Netflix

"When They See Us" - Netflix

The 35th Annual TCA Awards will be held in an invitation-only presentation on Saturday, August 3, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.