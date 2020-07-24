'Killing Eve' Season 4 Production Delayed Due to Coronavirus Constraints

Coronavirus is delaying yet another production as Season 4 of Killing Eve goes on hold indefinitely in Europe.

Originally set to return to filming this August, the production company behind Killing Eve, Sid Gentle Films, has postponed the start date with exact timing yet to be revealed. According to Deadline, the main reason for its delayed production is the show's need for filming in various locations.

As fans have seen over the past three seasons, Killing Eve moves around fairly frequently between European locations like Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Bucharest. While no locations for Season 4 have been revealed, viewers can certainly expect more globetrotting as the twisty tale continues.

No word about the Season 4 story and where Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve Polastri's (Sandra Oh) paths will lead, but at this rate, fans shouldn't expect the show to be back for the usual spring premiere. The show typically films during the late summer into fall and is prepared to air by April. If production can begin before or around the beginning of next year, episodes likely won't be ready until later in 2021.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the show said, "Killing Eve shoots across multiple European locations. Due to the uncertainty of the world as a result of Covid-19, no shooting schedules for Killing Eve Season 4 have been locked in at this point and there are various scenarios in play."

So, for now Killing Eve is in limbo until travel is feasible, but thankfully viewers can count on more from Villanelle and Eve as Season 4 is a certainty.

Killing Eve, Season 4, TBA, BBC America