Nell Jackson & More of TV’s Toughest Ladies

Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson in 'Renegade Nell'
Robert Viglasky/Disney+

TV’s newest hero has arrived. Louisa Harland storms onto the scene in Disney+‘s Renegade Nell, which premiered with all eight episodes on Friday, March 29. Nell is a badass fighter who, thanks to a mystical fairy spirit, gets possessed with super strength whenever danger’s near.

Nell goes on the run when she’s framed for a murder she didn’t commit, and she brings her young sisters and new ally, Rasselas (Ényì Okoronkwo) with her. But her fight for revenge isn’t all righteous. The hotheaded and independent renegade commits highway robberies on her road to justice, and the magical Billy Blind (Ted Lasso‘s Nick Mohammed) won’t activate her powers if she’s the one who starts a fight.

The 18th century fantasy series is an exciting action-adventure tale, and with her refusal to conform so gender and social norms, Nell is bound to inspire some young viewers. Now that Nell has arrived, here are some of our favorite badass ladies we’ve seen on the small screen, including some anti-heroes.

Renegade Nell, Season 1 Available now, Disney+

Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson in 'Renegade Nell'
Robert Viglasky/Disney+

Nell Jackson, Renegade Nell

Disney’s newest hero gets her powers when danger is near (and in her life, that’s a common occurrence), but it’s her unapologetic boldness that makes her everyone’s No. 1 target.

Danai Gurira as Michonne in 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' Season 1 Episode 5
AMC

Michonne Grimes, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Michonne (Danai Gurira) fights for her life and love (Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick) in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, continuing her epic legacy from the original AMC series.

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Episode 3
Helen Sloan/HBO

Arya Stark, Game of Thrones

The Battle of Winterfell was won by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who saved all of Westeros with her skills of combat. The North remembers her avenging House Stark, and so do we.

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Jodie Comer as Villanelle in 'Killing Eve' Season 2 Episode 5
Robert Viglasky/BBCAmerica

Eve Polastri & Villanelle, Killing Eve

Sandra Oh‘s MI6 agent was hellbent on catching the psychopath assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). She seriously leveled up her defensive skills to do so.

Regina King in HBO's 'Watchmen'
Mark Hill/HBO

Angela Abar, Watchmen

Set in a post-vigilante Watchmen world, this series sees cops don masks and take on alter egos for the purpose of their own safety. Regina King‘s Angela Abar goes by Sister Night, and proves to be a formidable fighter when crooked criminals are afoot.

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth and Rory McCann as The Hound/Sandor Clegane in 'Game of Thrones' Season 4 Episode 10
Helen Sloan/HBO

Brienne of Tarth, Game of Thrones

Gwendoline Christie‘s Brienne of Tarth is as noble a knight can get. Her unwavering commitment to guarding the Stark girls, Arya and Sansa (Sophie Turner), made Brienne a fierce protector.

Maya Erskine as Jane Smith in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Season 1 finale
David Lee/Prime Video

Jane Smith, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Maya Erskine created a badass assassin in Prime Video‘s Mr. & Mrs. Smith series. Sure, she struggled in the romance department, but that’s nothing a little truth serum can’t fix.

Merritt Wever and Michelle Dockery in 'Godless' Season 1 Episode 6
John Britt/Netflix

Mary Agnes & Alice Fletcher, Godless

This Netflix Western starred a bold band of women who were the sole occupants of a mining town after a tragedy killed all of the men. Leading this pack were Michelle Dockery as Alice Fletcher and Merritt Wever as Mary Agnes, who were more than equipped to take care of things.

Keri Russell in 'The Americans' Season 5 Episode 2
Patrick Harbron/©FX/courtesy Everett Collection

Elizabeth Jennings, The Americans

Keri Russell captivated audiences for six seasons of The Americans. Viewers couldn’t help but root for this anti-hero.

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier in 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Season 1 Episode 6
Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

Carol, The Walking Dead

Carol Peletier’s arc in The Walking Dead is a fan-favorite, and one she’ll continue in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2. Based on the Season 2 title, “The Book of Carol,” it seems fans are in for an epic new tale from this beloved character.

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 1 Episode 3
Disney/David Bukach

The Next Generation: Annabeth Chase, Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The daughter of Athena is wise and primed for battle. The brains of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians central trio is going to grow up to be an even more skilled demigod. Her TV arc will be one to watch!

Iman Vellani in 'Ms. Marvel' Season 1 finale
Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel

This hero is the leader of Marvel’s young cast. Making her debut in excellent form in Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani‘s Kamala Khan was a standout in The Marvels movie and will be an important piece of the MCU moving forward.

