7 Questions ‘Killing Eve’ Needs to Answer in Season 4

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Killing Eve, “Are You Leading or Am I?”]

Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) have come a long way from being an MI6 agent and an assassin hunting each other.

After a season of Killing Eve filled with deaths (and near deaths), the finale ended with the two women recognizing the darkness in themselves (and each other) and attempting to take the first steps away from that (and each other). But with the Twelve, the organization employing assassins like Villanelle, still out there, how long will it be before everyone is drawn back together just like they were at the beginning of this season?

Scroll down for that and more of our burning questions for the upcoming fourth season. (The series was renewed before the Season 3 premiere.)

Killing Eve, Season 4, TBA, BBC America

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle

How long will Eve and Villanelle stay away from each other?

Their dance led to an actual dance in the Season 3 finale, as everything led to both acknowledging that the “monster” in Villanelle encourages the one in Eve—and the latter wanted that. But Villanelle came up with a solution to make it stop: the two walk away from each other. They did just that, but both looked back, and with a fourth season coming, obviously they’ll be back in each other’s orbits soon enough.

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle

How will Eve and Villanelle change in Season 4?

The women’s final conversation was also something that the season (and series) had been building to: who are they going to be next? Villanelle confessed, “I don’t want to do it anymore,” leaving us wondering what a life without killing for the Twelve might look like for her (and if she can even have one).

Meanwhile, Eve recalled what her life was like before Villanelle: a life, a husband, a house, and a chicken. While her former MI6 boss Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) advised her to leave the investigation into the Twelve behind her, it’s unlikely that Eve can just forget about the assassins (and especially Villanelle). But what might life look for her if she tries?

And even if neither of these women can leave these lives of theirs behind for long, how might an attempt to cut each other out affect them when they do get drawn in again?

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle

Who will be the next to die?

Season 3 proved that no character (save for Eve and Villanelle) is safe, at least from near death. It kicked off with Carolyn’s son Kenny’s (Sean Delaney, above) fatal fall, pitchforked Eve’s estranged husband Niko (Owen McDonnell) through the neck, put Villanelle’s past and present handlers Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) and Dasha (Dame Harriet Walter) in the hospital (and only one made it out alive), and ended with Carolyn killing her coworker and Twelve spy Paul (Steve Pemberton). Who’s next?

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle

Was Konstantin telling the truth about Kenny's death?

As Carolyn learned, Konstantin was on the roof with Kenny when he died. However, he claimed that her son’s death was an accidental one; he was just too close to the edge as the handler warned him about the Twelve. But he was also trying to save his own life, as Carolyn was out for blood and aiming her gun at his head. Did Kenny really just fall? Did Konstantin push him? We may never know.

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle

Will Villanelle and Carolyn face any consequences for their finale murders?

Carolyn shot traitor Paul in the head, sparing Konstantin, and while we don’t imagine that she’ll face any legal consequences—that crime will no doubt be cleaned up—he was a member of the Twelve. And speaking of that organization, we can’t imagine that Hélène (Camille Cottin) will be too pleased to find out that Villanelle killed one of her assassins, Rhian (Alexandra Roach), by pushing her into the path of an oncoming train. Those two women might need to rely on each other going forward against the Twelve.

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle

Who will stop the Twelve? Will anyone?

The organization keeps mostly hidden, and if someone does bring it down, it won’t be easy—and it will likely cost her (assuming it is Eve). Villanelle might be able to help in that regard, but if the series continues past a fourth season, we imagine that the Twelve will still be very much alive and kicking at the end of it; it’s hard to imagine it not being part of the series until the very end.

Ludovic Robert/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle

Will Niko have a role to play going forward?

He is still out there, alive, but he also told Eve to leave him alone. However, as much as he may want to leave that life (and her) behind, will he be able to? Or might someone else, like Dasha did, use him to get to Eve?

