‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Will Be Its Last as Spinoffs Begin to Take Shape

AMC and BBC America’s Killing Eve is hanging up its hat as the thriller gears up for a fourth and final season.

Production on the thriller’s final eight-episode season will begin in the U.K. early this summer for a planned 2022 premiere. But rest assured, this likely isn’t the last you’ll see of the Killing Eve universe as various ideas for spinoffs are in the works with Sid Gentle Films Ltd.

It’s not yet known whether Sandra Oh‘s Eve or Jodie Comer‘s Villanelle will be a part of these potential series. Killing Eve was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), debuted in 2018 and has since picked up several awards including an Emmy, Golden Globe, and several BAFTAs.

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” said Oh in a statement. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

“Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for,” said Jodie Comer in a statement. “Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

The show’s third season aired during April and May of 2020, and was filmed prior to the pandemic. Delays in Season 4 production are due in part to the virus.

Keeping with the show’s tradition of taking on a new lead writer each season, Laura Neal (Sex Education) will step in to helm the final run. She follows Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote who helmed the seasons prior. Neal is also set to executive produce Season 4 alongside Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, and Sandra Oh.

