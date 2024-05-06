Tom Brady Netflix Roast: Craziest, Most Unforgettable Moments

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

NFL legend Tom Brady had a night he’ll never forget on Sunday, May 6, as he took to the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to be roasted by comedians and his former teammates.

The Netflix live event, The Greatest Roast of All-Time: Tom Brady, uniquely honored the Patriots great by having his peers brutally roast him about all aspects of his life, from his former marriage to Gisele Bündchen to the deflate-gate controversy.

Hosted by Kevin Hart, the event saw the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Robert Kraft, Jeff Ross, and Will Ferrell take to the stage to deliver their best Tom Brady burns.

Check out some of the most memorable moments below.

Tom Appears Angry at Jeff Ross’s Robert Kraft Joke

Comedy roast stalwart Jeff Ross, aka the Roastmaster General, received admonishment from Brady after one particularly brutal joke.

“So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'” Ross quipped.

The comedian was referencing the 2019 incident where Kraft and others were charged with solicitation in an anti-sex trafficking investigation into several Florida massage parlors. Prosecutors later dropped the charges against the Patriots owner.

After Ross made the joke, he turned to where Kraft was sitting, saying, “I love Robert Kraft…” He was then interrupted by Brady, who walked on stage and whispered in Ross’ ear, “Don’t say that s*** again.”

“Don’t say that shit again” Tom Brady was NOT happy about Jeff Ross’s massage joke

pic.twitter.com/GgU3FoXneN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 6, 2024

Ross also brought up the 2015 scandal in which the NFL disciplined Brady and the Patriots for lowering the inflation of game footballs.

“I really wanted you to be our first G.O.A.T. to be roasted because you’re an example to future generations that if you work hard, eat right, film the other team’s practices, deflate the balls, and have the NFL make new rules just for you, then you too can be the third most famous guy in a Dunkin Donuts commercial, Tommy,” Ross joked.

Kim Kardashian Gets Booed

Reality star Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance at the event, but she didn’t receive the most welcome response. As she started speaking, the crowd drowned out her speech with loud boos.

“All right, all right, all right,” she said, trying to calm the boos down. Meanwhile, Hart could be heard off-screen saying, “Whoa, whoa.”

They’re booing Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/bJyHRUAaNY — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 6, 2024

After the audience finally quieted down, Kardashian got off her jokes, including comparing Brady to Caitlyn Jenner.

“You remind me too much of my stepdad now,” she said. “Oh, part of me thinks you would want to [date] me just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard. But I think my stepdad is a great example for you. She’s one of the best athletes in the world, who proved you can do anything in this next chapter of your life. You can become a commentator or a far-right-wing Republican or even a strong confident woman.”

Will Ferrell Revives Ron Burgundy

Introduced as “a living legend, a world-class lover, and the No. 1 news anchor in all of Sunday,” Will Ferrell took to the stage as his Anchorman persona, Ron Burgundy.

“My name is Ron Burgundy,” he started. “I am a very big deal, but tonight is not about me… We are here to honor a champion of the gridiron, a great American, a father and a sexy man, a true patriot — until he was not.”

Ron Burgundy stole the show at the Tom Brady Roast pic.twitter.com/mW7p8LzgJb — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) May 6, 2024

After talking about Brady’s looks, Burgundy ended his speech by saying, “I mean, let’s be honest. Your best years are behind you, Tom. The Super Bowls, Gisele, your movie career, it’s all done, it’s all gone. But you won’t be forgotten, you’ll always be remembered as Eli Manning’s b***h. Don’t let that get you down, Tom.”

Kevin Hart Takes Aim at Gisele Divorce

As host, it was up to Hart to kick the evening off, and he did so by poking fun at Brady’s breakup with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

“Gisele gave you an ultimatum,” Hart said. “She said you have to retire or you’re done. But when you got a chance to go eight and nine, and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the f*** you gotta do. You know what that’s called, Tom? That’s called real s***. F*** them kids.”

Kevin Hart demolished Tom Brady for his divorce pic.twitter.com/kWMC4fBaUI https://t.co/y7yMubMzze — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 6, 2024

He then turned his attention to Bündchen’s new boyfriend, her karate coach Joaquim Valente.

“You know who also f***** their coach? Gisele, she f***** her karate coach,” Hart joked. “Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?”

Nikki Glaser Goes In For The Kill

After Hart set the tone, comedian Nikki Glaser went in for the kill with her focus on Brady’s broken marriage.

“Five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns. You have seven rings. Well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back,” Glaser quipped. “But sorry, Tom, the only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey, babe, you should try jiu jitsu.'”

She also referenced actress Bridget Moynahan, whom Brady dated between 2004 and 2006. She gave birth to their child in 2007.

Nikki Glaser just absolutely TORCHED Tom Brady… pic.twitter.com/ipFskff89H — DocMuscle (@DocMuscle_) May 6, 2024

“But seriously, Tom… you’re the best to ever play for too long. I mean, you retired, then you came back, and then you retired again. I mean, I get it. It’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend. To be fair, he didn’t know she was pregnant. He just thought she was getting fat, and Tom hates fat.”

Here are some more of the best burns.

Hart: “We’re here to roast the greatest quarterback of all time. Oh, wait, Joe Montana’s here?”

Kardashian referencing how her late father, Robert Kardashian, was part of O.J. Simpson’s defense team: “Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you. But I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players.”

Brady: “Thank you so much for being here. I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are home with their dad [Kanye West].”

Andrew Schulz: “ACL is the only injury Gronk can spell.”

Burgundy: “I never liked you Tom in all my years of watching professional football. I never saw a more boring quarterback. He actually made me look forward to all the fun and laughter of a Bill Belichick postgame interview.”

Ross: “I really wanted Kevin [Hart] to host because he already looks like a deflated football.”