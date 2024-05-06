Farewell to ‘Bob Hearts Abishola,’ ‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Finales, ‘Voice’ Goes Live, an Otter-Ly Irresistible Love Story

The endearing sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola takes a final bow with a seven-year time jump. The Season 3 finale of NCIS: Hawai’i doubles as its series finale. NBC’s The Voice begins its live shows, with the Top 12 performing for America’s vote. A poignant National Geographic documentary depicts the tender bond between a retiree in the Shetland Islands and an otter he names Molly.

Michael Yarish / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Bob Hearts Abishola

Series Finale 8:30/7:30c

They’ve come a long way from their hospital meet-cute, when compression sock kingpin Bob (Billy Gardell) first met and fell for Nigerian cardiac nurse Abishola (Fọlákẹ́ Olówófôyekù). With plenty of time to prepare for the series finale after five seasons, the endearing series jumps ahead seven years to reveal how things turned out for the couple, their family and friends.

Karen Neal / CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i

Series Finale 10/9c

And then there are series whose cancellation comes as a surprise. After only three seasons, a short duration for a spinoff from a hit franchise, Hawai’i says “aloha” for good when the NCIS team, led by Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey, the first NCIS female lead) pursues a terrorist group responsible for a deadly ambush with a bioweapon.

Robert Voets / CBS

NCIS

Season Finale 9/8c

There’s no end in sight yet for the franchise mothership, renewed for a 22nd season. This season’s finale puts Parker (Gary Cole) and Knight (Katrina Law) in jeopardy while investigating the discovery of three bodies aboard an old Navy ship that’s scheduled to be sunk and turned into an artificial reef. Not the best place to be suddenly locked inside by parties unknown.

Tyler Golden / NBC

The Voice

8/7c

Season 25’s playoffs are over, which means it’s time for the singing competition’s live shows, with the Top 12 singers performing for their coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper while America votes for their favorites. The results will be announced Tuesday, with the Top 9 moving on to the live semi-final.

Nat Geo

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

Documentary Premiere

With All Creatures Great and Small between seasons, here’s a lovely reminder that bonding with nature’s most vulnerable animals can change lives and rekindle love. That’s what happened when Billy Mail, broodingly retired by the sea in Scotland’s scenic Shetland Islands, encounters a wee “bag of bones” otter he names Molly, nurturing her back to health. “It’s like she showed me how to be a kid again: that fascination, that joy that we somehow seem to allow ourselves to lose as we get older,” Billy reflects, taking delight in Molly’s antics. Their poignant relationship, captured in director Charlie Hamilton James’ glorious photography, is matched only by wife Susan’s affection for her revitalized husband. As she says: “Give me a man who loves and cares any day over one who doesn’t notice.”

INSIDE MONDAY TV: