WATCH: Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer Face off in BBC America’s ‘Killing Eve’ Teaser

In a departure from her regular work, Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy), is trading in scrubs for combat as an MI-5 security officer named Eve in Killing Eve. The new BBC America series is a spy thriller that follows a psychopathic assassin (played by Jodie Comer of The White Princess) and Oh’s character, who are at obvious odds with one another.

Judging by the teaser below, Jodie Comer’s Villanelle is seriously disturbed, first stabbing a man with her hairpin, then knocking ice cream over onto a little girl she was smiling at mere minutes before.

“I know you’re a psychopath,” says Oh’s Eve. “You should never tell a psychopath they’re a psychopath,” answers Villanelle in an eerie tone.

While brief, the teaser offered enough to excite anyone interested in the genre, especially anyone who is a fan of the Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, which serve as the show’s source material. Clearly the show’s focus is on Villanelle, but there will plenty of other characters to meet, as well.

Fans of Harry Potter and True Blood will be happy to see Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens, David Haig (Penny Dreadful) as Bill—one of Eve’s coworkers—and Kim Bodnia (The Bridge) as Konstantin. The show’s release date has also been revealed; it will premiere on April 8, as indicated in the intriguing key art below.

Other cast members include Darren Boyd as Frank Haleton, Sean Delaney as Kenny Stowton, Owen McDonnell as Niko and Howell-Baptiste as Elena Felton. Adapted from the books, the 9-episode season is written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has also starred in the Amazon series Fleabag and appeared in the Meryl Streep-led Iron Lady in 2011.

Regardless of genre, Killing Eve‘s teaser has left us wanting more, and thank goodness April is only a little over a month away—otherwise, we’ll turn into psychopaths.

Killing Eve, Series Premiere, Sunday, April 8, 8/7c, BBC America