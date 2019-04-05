Roush Review: 'Killing Eve' Returns for Drop-Dead Funny, Unpredictable Season 2

Stop, you're killing me! Which is a totally natural response to settling back in with the drop-dead-funniest yet most suspensefully unpredictable spy thriller in recent memory.

In the early stages of Killing Eve's wild second season, the narrative momentum belongs to capriciously amoral assassin Villanelle (the fascinating Jodie Comer), who defies cliché by not miraculously healing from the stab wound she got from her MI6 hunter, Eve (an emotionally volatile Sandra Oh), in last season's climax.

While paranoid Eve reels in remorse and confusion, subject to the whims of an inscrutable boss (Fiona Shaw, having a ball), an off-the-grid, feverish Villanelle relies on the kindness of potentially ill-fated strangers to survive. She is undaunted in her zany desire to reconnect with Eve ("my girlfriend in London") in their lethally obsessive game of cat and psycho cat.

"Sometimes when you love someone, you will do crazy things," explains the merciless Villanelle. TV doesn't get much crazier than Eve.

Killing Eve, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, April 7, 8/7c, BBC America, AMC