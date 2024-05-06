‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are back as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, reprising their Big Bang Theory roles in the series finale of the prequel spinoff, Young Sheldon.

As previously announced, the onscreen couple will make an appearance in the closing installment of CBS‘s long-running spinoff starring Iain Armitage as the titular Sheldon. This will mark Parson’s first appearance onscreen in the series, as he’s provided narration for the show since its 2017 debut.

In addition to narration, Parsons has served as an executive producer on Young Sheldon since the series premiered, and Bialik provided narration as Amy in two episodes during the show’s run. As mentioned, above, this is Parsons and Bialik’s first onscreen return as their Big Bang characters, who were last seen together in the May 2019 finale of the original comedy from Chuck Lorre.

The series finale of Young Sheldon is slated to air Thursday, May 16 at 8/7c and 8:30/7:30c on CBS, and it will stream on Paramount+. As seen in the photos, above, Sheldon and Amy’s blissful married life continues, and they are gathered around his laptop, but what could possibly be on the screen? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 years on CBS, delighting audiences for several seasons and serving as the introduction to Sheldon Cooper as a pop culture figure. In Young Sheldon, the story focuses on his childhood growing up in Texas, where he has a once-in-a-generation mind that is capable of advanced mathematics and science, which isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king.

Only time will tell how Parsons and Bialik’s Sheldon and Amy are reintroduced to viewers onscreen, but these new images are sure to excite Big Bang fans who plan to tune in. Don’t miss it when Young Sheldon comes to an end this May on CBS.

Young Sheldon, Series Finale, Thursday, May 16, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+