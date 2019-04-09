Peabody Awards 2019 Nominees: 'Barry,' 'Americans,' 'Good Place' & More

It's almost time to celebrate brilliance. The host and nominees in entertainment, news, podcasts, web, and documentary categories for the 78th Annual Peabody Awards on May 18 were revealed Tuesday.

Variety reported that Ronan Farrow, a New Yorker contributing writer and HBO investigative reporter and producer, will serve as the ceremony's host. He was the first to report on the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, which led to him receiving a Pulitzer Prize for public service, a National Magazine Award, and a George Polk Award.

The Fallout Continues: How TV Networks Are Dealing With Sexual Harassment and Assault Allegations In the #MeToo era, following the Harvey Weinstein assault allegations last fall, networks have found they have to act quickly and decisively to similar charges, and in various ways.

"It is our great honor to recognize the most powerful and compelling, but also most brilliant and creative programming of 2018," executive director of Peabody Jeffrey P. Jones said in a statement. "Across genres and platforms, these are stories that help us make sense of our world, and locate our humanity in the joys and tragedies and struggles of people worldwide."

Peabody narrows down 1,200 entries to 60, and from those, the Board of Jurors selects 30 winners each year. Among the nominees are HBO and Netflix originals and documentaries, BBC America and FX dramas, and an NBC comedy.

Those winners will be announced next week, to go along with Rita Moreno's Career Achievement Award, which gives her "PEGOT" status (a Peabody, two Emmys, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony award).

"Rita Moreno is a unique talent who has not only broken barriers, but whose career continues to thrive six-plus decades after her acting debut," Jones told Variety. "We are delighted to celebrate her many contributions to entertainment and media, as well as her passion for children's programming and important social issues."

Check out the 78th Annual Peabody Awards nominees:

Children's & Youth

Hilda Silvergate Media for Netflix (Netflix)

Steven Universe Cartoon Network Studios (Cartoon Network)

Documentaries

A Dangerous Son HBO Documentary Films and Moxie Firecracker Films (HBO)

Blue Planet II BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, co-produced with BBC America, Tencent, WDR, France Télévisions and CCTV9 in partnership with The Open University (BBC America)

Brides & Brothels: The Rohingya Trade 101 East (Al Jazeera English)

I Am Evidence HBO Documentary Films and Mighty Entertainment in association with Fixit Productions and Artemis Rising Foundation (HBO)

Independent Lens: Dolores A Carlos Santana Production, in association with 5 Stick Films, and The Dolores Huerta Film Project, LLC (PBS)

Independent Lens: I Am Not Your Negro A co-production of Velvet Film Inc., Velvet Film S.A.S., Artémis Productions, Close Up Films, ARTE France, RTS, RTBF, Shelter Prod and the Independent Television Service (ITVS) presented in association with the National Black Programming Consortium (NBPC), with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) (PBS)

Independent Lens: The Judge A co-production of Three Judges LLC, Idle Wild Films Inc., and Independent Television Service (ITVS), with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) (PBS)

Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart Lorraine Hansberry Documentary Project, LLC in co-production with Independent Television Service and Black Public Media in association with The Film Posse, Chiz Schultz Inc. and American Masters Pictures (PBS/WNET/TV)

Minding the Gap Hulu presents in association with Kartemquin, American Documentary | POV and ITVS (Hulu)

POV: QUEST: A Portrait of an American Family Quest Fury Sound LLC, Vespertine Film and Media Productions Inc., American Documentary | POV, ITVS (PBS)

POV: The Apology National Film Board of Canada, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

POV: Survivors WeOwnTV, American Documentary | POV, ITVS (PBS)

POV: Whose Streets? Whose Streets? LLC, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

Shirkers A Netflix Documentary in association with Cinereach (Netflix)

The Bleeding Edge A Netflix Original Documentary in association with Shark Island Institute (Netflix)

The Facebook Dilemma Frontline (PBS)

The Jazz Ambassadors Thirteen Productions LLC, Antelope South Ltd., Normal Life Pictures, in association with the BBC and ZDF in collaboration with Arte (PBS)

The Rape of Recy Taylor Augusta Films, in co-production with Transform Films Inc., in association with Artemis Rising and Matador Content (Starz)

Entertainment

Atypical Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (Netflix)

Barry HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply (HBO)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette Netflix (Netflix)

Homecoming Universal Cable Productions LLC and Amazon Studios (Amazon Prime Video)

Killing Eve Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America (BBC America)

My Brilliant Friend HBO Entertainment in association with Rai Fiction, TIMVISION and Wildside, Fandango, and Umedia (HBO)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Netflix (Netflix)

Pose Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions (FX Networks)

Random Acts of Flyness HBO Entertainment in association with A24 and MVMT (HBO)

The Americans Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions (FX Networks)

RIP TV: Saying Goodbye to 25 Shows We Lost in 2018 As another year comes to a close, TV Insider remembers 25 television series we lost in 2018.

The Chi SHOWTIME Presents, Fox 21 Television Studios, Kapital Entertainment, Verse, Freedom Road Productions, Hillman Grad Productions, Elwood Reid Inc. (Showtime)

The End of the F***ing World Clerkenwell Films/Dominic Buchanan Productions for Channel 4 Television and Netflix (Netflix)

The Good Place Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment (NBC)

This Close Killer Films and Super Deluxe (SundanceNow)

NEWS

"Anatomy of a Killing" BBC Africa Eye (BBC)

"Aquí y Ahora: The Faces of the Immigration Crisis" Univision Network (Univision Network)

"CBS News Special: 39 Days" CBS News (CBS)

"Back of the Class" KING Television NBC affiliate/KING

"Cambridge Analytica" ITN for Channel 4 News (Channel 4 News)

"Inside Yemen" PBS NewsHour (PBS)

"NewsChannel 5 Investigates: Toxic School Water" WTVF-TV (WTVF-TV)

"Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Reporting" CNN (CNN)

"On the Fire Line" PBS NewsHour (PBS)

"Separated: Children at the Border" Frontline (PBS)

"Spartan Silence" E:60, OTL, ESPNW, Sportscenter (ESPN)

"The Plastic Problem" PBS NewsHour (PBS)

"$2 Tests: Bad Arrests" WAGA-TV FOX 5 Atlanta (WAGA-TV)

PUBLIC SERVICE

"Student/Trafficked" R.AGE (Star Media Group)

WEB

"Zero Tolerance" ProPublica

RADIO/PODCASTS

"Bag Man" MSNBC (MSNBC)

"Believed" Michigan Radio (NPR)

"Buried Truths" WABE (WABE)

"Caliphate" The New York Times (The New York Times)

"Ear Hustle" PRX’s Radiotopia (PRX’s Radiotopia)

"In The Dark (Season 2)" APM Reports (Podcast)

"Kept Out" Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, PRX, PBS Newshour, and the Associated Press (Public radio stations nationwide)

"Monumental Lies" Type Investigations and Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX (Public radio stations nationwide)

"My World Was Burning: The North Bay Fires and What Went Wrong" KQED and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX (Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX)

"This American Life Episode #657: The Runaways" This American Life and ProPublica Inc.

(Public Radio Stations, podcast)

"The Daily" The New York Times (The New York Times)