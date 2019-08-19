'Killing Eve' Season 3: Dame Harriet Walter & Danny Sapani Join Cast

We're one step closer to finding out what happens next on Killing Eve.

BBC America announced on Monday that production has begun on the third season of its hit thriller and Dame Harriet Walter (Succession, The Crown) and Danny Sapani (Harlots, The Crown) have joined the cast.

The series once again passes the baton to a new female writing voice, with Suzanne Heathcote joining as lead writer and executive producer. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Sandra Oh, and Jeff Melvoin will also serve as executive producers, with Nige Watson as producer. The series is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America.

Season 2 left off with quite the cliffhanger. Villanelle (Jodie Comer) shot Eve (Oh) and walked away, leaving fans to wonder if she would survive.

Killing Eve was nominated for nine 2019 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. Oh and Comer were both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Fiona Shaw (Carolyn Martens) for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama series.

Killing Eve is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.

