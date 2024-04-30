The 2023-2024 broadcast season is nearing its end, with finales already starting to air.

Due to the strikes in summer 2023, TV seasons were shortened to about 10-13 episodes for most shows. Some finales, including the NBC dramas that did air in the fall (Found, The Irrational, Quantum Leap, and La Brea) have already aired finales. And some shows will be signing off for good, whether we already knew it before seasons premiered (Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abishola) or recently learned of cancellations (CSI: Vegas, NCIS: Hawai’i, So Help Me Todd). S.W.A.T. will no longer be airing a series finale but a season finale, following a second uncancellation, while Blue Bloods will be airing the finale for the first half of its final season.

Check out all the finale dates for the 2023-2024 season still to come below, and keep checking as we’ll be updating it as more are announced.

Thursday, May 2

8:31 p.m.: Ghosts (CBS)

Monday, May 6

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola (Series Finale)(CBS)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (Series Finale)(CBS)

Wednesday, May 8

9:00 p.m.: Animal Control (Fox)

Thursday, May 9

8:00 p.m.: Next Level Chef (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox)

Sunday, May 12

9:30 p.m.: Grimsburg (Fox)

Monday, May 13

10:00 p.m.: Deal or No Deal Island (NBC)

Tuesday, May 14

9:00 p.m.: Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox)

Wednesday, May 15

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (CBS)

Thursday, May 16

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Series Finale)(CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Series Finale)(CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Friday, May 17

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Sunday, May 19

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Fox)

8:30 p.m.: Krapopolis (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Tracker (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: The Great North (Fox)

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Series Finale)(CBS)

Monday, May 20

8:00 p.m.: MasterChef Junior (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

Tuesday, May 21

8:00 p.m.: FBI (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Wednesday, May 22

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Fox)

Thursday, May 23

10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (CBS)