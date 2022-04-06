‘Killing Eve’: Spin-Off Focused on Carolyn Martens in the Works

Killing Eve is set to air its two-episode series finale this Sunday (April 10), but a potential spin-off is in the works at BBC America and AMC Networks.

According to Deadline, producer Sid Gentle Films is in the early stages of development on a spin-off focused on the early life of Carolyn Martens, the MI6 spymaster portrayed by Fiona Shaw. The series hasn’t yet been given an official greenlight, nor is it known if the show will air on BBC America or another AMC Networks-owned channel.

As the head of MI6’s Russia desk, Carolyn plays a key role in Killing Eve as a ruthless and strategic leader. Her suspicious nature leads her to create a secret unit to investigate a series of assassinations around the world, hiring Eve (Sandra Oh) for her passionate and out-of-the-box thinking. The spin-off is expected to follow Carolyn’s time as a young spy in the former Soviet Union.

Killing Eve Season 4 co-writer Laura Neal teased the spin-off series earlier this week. Speaking to the Radio Times ahead of the upcoming finale, Neal said, “I think it’s the end of Killing Eve as we know it, but I wouldn’t be able to say whether it’s the end of the Killing Eve world. I’d love to see something else.”

AMC Networks President of Original Programming Dan McDermott has also hinted at an expanded Killing Eve universe. “We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe,” McDermott said last year upon the announcement that Season 4 would be the spy drama’s last.

Outside of her work on Killing Eve, Shaw is best known for playing Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter film series and Marnie Stonebrook in the fourth season of the HBO series True Blood. She will next be seen in Disney+’s Star Wars prequel series Andor.

Killing Eve, Series Finale, Sunday, April 10, 8/9c, BBC America