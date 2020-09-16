Shows
Star Trek: Discovery
The crew of the USS Discovery explores new worlds and civilizations.
November 21, 11:00 am
Best Lines of the Week (November 13-19): 'It's OK, You Can Go Now'
November 20, 11:45 am
Thursday TV Ratings: NFL Tops Night, But What About the 'Supernatural' Finale?
November 19, 9:00 am
Spoiler Alert
'Star Trek: Discovery's David Ajala on Book & Burnham: 'It's More Than Romance'
November 13, 12:15 pm
Thursday TV Ratings: NFL Wins Night, But How'd 'Grey's & 'SVU' Premieres Do?
November 12, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'SVU' Return, 'Unicorn' Looks for Love, 'Valley of Tears'
November 5, 9:00 am
Spoiler Alert
'Star Trek: Discovery's Blu del Barrio on Adira's Evolution & Helping the Crew
November 5, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Mom' Minus One, Checking Out of 'Superstore,' 'Young Sheldon' Graduates
October 22, 9:00 am
Spoiler Alert
'Star Trek: Discovery': What Happened to the Ship & Crew? (RECAP)
October 17, 11:00 am
Best Lines of the Week (October 9-15): 'Opportunity Knocked'
October 16, 3:00 pm
'Star Trek: Discovery' Gets Jump on Season 4 Production (VIDEO)
October 16, 11:56 am
Thursday TV Ratings: Biden's Town Hall on ABC Tops Trump's on NBC
October 15, 10:00 am
Review
Roush Review: A Time Jump Refreshes 'Star Trek: Discovery'
October 15, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: A 'West Wing' Reunion, Future Shock on 'Discovery,' Dueling Town Halls, David Tennant Is 'Des,' 'Social Distance' on Netflix
October 13, 3:30 pm
Fall Preview
'Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green on the Crew's Jump to the Future
October 8, 1:45 pm
Comic-Con
'Star Trek: Discovery' Cast Introduces New Characters, Plus Who's Captain?
October 8, 12:30 pm
Comic-Con
'Star Trek: Discovery': Michael Burnham's Arrival in the Future Is Rough (VIDEO)
September 24, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Trek' Duo: 'Discovery' in Prime Time & 'Lower Decks'; 'NewsHour' Honors RBG, Fancy Dogs and Murders on HBO Max
September 16, 5:45 pm
8 New Characters We're Looking Forward to on 'The Boys,' 'Batwoman' & More
