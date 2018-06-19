2018 TCA Awards: 'Killing Eve,' 'Atlanta,' 'The Good Place' Among Top Nominees

The nominations for the Television Critics Association's 2018 TCA Awards are finally out, and Killing Eve is leading the pack. The new BBC America crime thriller has five nods, with Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer both receiving nominations for acting.

Coming in second with four nominations is FX's recently finished spy drama, The Americans.

TV shows with three nominations each include FX's dark comedy, Atlanta, NBC’s The Good Place, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Barry, and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The top networks with the most nominations for programming are: FX – 10, Netflix – 9, NBC – 7, BBC America – 6, and HBO – 6.

Check out the categories and nominees below:

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

The Americans, FX

Atlanta, FX

The Good Place, NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 Winner)

Killing Eve, BBC America

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

The Americans, FX

The Crown, Netflix

The Good Fight, CBS All Access

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 Winner)

Killing Eve, BBC America

This Is Us, NBC

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Keri Russell, The Americans

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Atlanta, FX (2017 Winner)

Barry, HBO

GLOW, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

One Day at a Time, Netflix

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Donald Glover, Atlanta (2017 Winner)

Bill Hader, Barry

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Barry, HBO

Counterpart, Starz

GLOW, Netflix

Killing Eve, BBC America

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Mindhunter, Netflix

Roush Review: A Dark Side to Fame in 'Atlanta' The second season of Donald Glover's acclaimed series solidifies his role as a TV hitmaker.

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Alias Grace, Netflix

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX

Howards End, Starz

Patrick Melrose, Showtime

The Tale, HBO

Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS

Saturday Night Live, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN

60 Minutes, CBS

Blue Planet 2, BBC America

The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC

The Vietnam War, PBS

Wild Wild Country, Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Great British Baking Show, PBS

Nailed It!, Netflix

Project Runway, Lifetime

Queer Eye, Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS Kids

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Muppet Babies, Disney Junior

Odd Squad, PBS Kids

Sesame Street, HBO

Sofia the First, Disney Junior

The 2018 TCA Awards winners will be announced in an untelevised ceremony hosted by BET's Robin Thede on Saturday, August 4.