2018 TCA Awards: 'Killing Eve,' 'Atlanta,' 'The Good Place' Among Top Nominees
The nominations for the Television Critics Association's 2018 TCA Awards are finally out, and Killing Eve is leading the pack. The new BBC America crime thriller has five nods, with Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer both receiving nominations for acting.
Coming in second with four nominations is FX's recently finished spy drama, The Americans.
TV shows with three nominations each include FX's dark comedy, Atlanta, NBC’s The Good Place, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Barry, and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
'The Americans' Finale: Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys on the End of the Jennings' Story
The actors share their feelings on the conclusion of Elizabeth and Philip's stories and what they think comes next.
The top networks with the most nominations for programming are: FX – 10, Netflix – 9, NBC – 7, BBC America – 6, and HBO – 6.
Check out the categories and nominees below:
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
The Americans, FX
Atlanta, FX
The Good Place, NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 Winner)
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
The Americans, FX
The Crown, Netflix
The Good Fight, CBS All Access
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu (2017 Winner)
Killing Eve, BBC America
This Is Us, NBC
Sandra Oh Talks Trading Her 'Grey's' Scrubs in for New Thriller 'Killing Eve'
The actress previews her new BBC America thriller, which debuts Sunday, April 8.
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Keri Russell, The Americans
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Atlanta, FX (2017 Winner)
Barry, HBO
GLOW, Netflix
The Good Place, NBC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
One Day at a Time, Netflix
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Donald Glover, Atlanta (2017 Winner)
Bill Hader, Barry
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Barry, HBO
Counterpart, Starz
GLOW, Netflix
Killing Eve, BBC America
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Mindhunter, Netflix
Roush Review: A Dark Side to Fame in 'Atlanta'
The second season of Donald Glover's acclaimed series solidifies his role as a TV hitmaker.
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Alias Grace, Netflix
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Howards End, Starz
Patrick Melrose, Showtime
The Tale, HBO
Twin Peaks: The Return, Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO
Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Saturday Night Live, NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN
60 Minutes, CBS
Blue Planet 2, BBC America
The Rachel Maddow Show, MSNBC
The Vietnam War, PBS
Wild Wild Country, Netflix
'The Good Place' Creator Mike Schur Reflects on Season 2's Best Twists
There’s no telling what's in store for Thursday night’s season ender.
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Great British Baking Show, PBS
Nailed It!, Netflix
Project Runway, Lifetime
Queer Eye, Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS Kids
Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel
Muppet Babies, Disney Junior
Odd Squad, PBS Kids
Sesame Street, HBO
Sofia the First, Disney Junior
The 2018 TCA Awards winners will be announced in an untelevised ceremony hosted by BET's Robin Thede on Saturday, August 4.AlertMe