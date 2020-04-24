Konstantin's Daughter Irina Returns in 'Killing Eve' Season 3 (PHOTOS)

Well, this should be fun—at least for the audience. It likely won't be for Konstantin (Kim Bodnia).

The Russian agent—who basically raised assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) to be the killer she is—gets a family reunion when his daughter Irina (Yuli Lagodinsky), is back in Killing Eve Season 3, TV Insider has learned exclusively. Everyone's favorite foul-mouthed kid will begin appearing with the May 3 episode.

Plus, we have an exclusive first look at Irina with her father, and it looks like some things haven't changed—she's still chatty and likes food. Check out the photos above and below.

Lagodinsky, who first appeared in Season 1's "God, I'm Tired," will be in multiple episodes of Season 3. We'll get a better understanding of Irina and Konstantin's relationship, as well as see what's been going on with him and his family since Season 1.

That's not all that's coming up with Konstantin in Season 3. He is no longer Villanelle's handler; Dasha is. Dame Harriet Walter told TV Insider that there are some scenes coming up between her and Bodnia's characters. "I'm not saying any more," she said with a laugh. "I want you to enjoy them."

Combine all of that with Villanelle knowing that Eve (Sandra Oh) is alive, and it sounds like Konstantin's going to have his hands full during the rest of this season.

Killing Eve, Sundays, 9/8c, BBC America