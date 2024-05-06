‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Big After Trying to Get on Show for 28 Years

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

The saying goes that good things come to those who wait, and that was definitely true for one Wheel of Fortune contestant on Friday night (May 3).

On Friday’s episode, Tracy McBride, a mother of one from Greenville, South Carolina, told host Pat Sajak that she’d been trying to get on the show for 28 years.

“When’s the first time you tried to get on this show?” Sajak asked.

“20 years ago,” McBride replied before correcting herself. “I take that back. 28 years ago! I tried at the age of 20.”

“Wow,” Sajak responded. “But you haven’t been trying all those 20 years?”

“Periodically, I would update my information, and I’m here through faith and perseverance; I made it,” McBride continued as the studio audience cheered.

“We’ve been waiting for ya,” Sajak added. “I told ’em, I said, ‘I’m not leaving until Tracy gets here.'”

Ultimately, McBride’s patience paid off when she defeated her opponents, Jeri Holst from Escondido, California, and Joe Kelly from Warren, Michigan, with $13,348 in cash and a trip to the Bahamas.

This saw her advance to the Bonus Round, where she selected the dreaded “Phrase” category and the additional letters “F, K, P, and I.”

McBride was faced with a four-word puzzle that read, “F _ R / _ _ _ T / I T ‘ S / _ _ R T _.”

After waiting 28 years to get on the iconic game show, McBride wasted no time answering the puzzle. “For What It’s Worth,” she quickly called out as the timer began.

Things only got better from there when Sajak opened the prize envelope and revealed she’d won a brand new Ford Edge SEL worth $41,420, giving her an overall total of $54,768 cash and prizes.

Fans loved seeing a long-time fan having such success on the show and took to social media to share their reactions.

“I am so so happy she won she deserved it waiting 28 years and I love the comment that Pat said I’m not leaving till Tracy gets here God bless Tracy and Pat Sajak,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“She was such a sweetheart. Happy she won,” added another.

“So beautiful, so happy she won big too!! Never give up!! Her persistence paid off!” wrote one fan.

Another added, “She was a great contestant!!! I’m happy she won!!! When it’s your time, it’s your time!!! Her persistence paid off!!!”

“I was so happy for this contestant tonight. But I have to say – she looked like she was about 28 tonight – still a young looking woman. Congrats to her winning the car and all that cash,” said another.

“Love this for her! She gives me hope that one day I’ll realize my dream of being on Wheel of Fortune!” added one commenter.

What did you think of McBride’s big win? And did you figure out the Bonus Round puzzle? Let us know in the comments section below.