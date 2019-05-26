'Killing Eve': Behind the Scenes of the Finale With Eve & Villanelle (PHOTOS)

MI6 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) are more intertwined than ever heading into Sunday's Killing Eve season finale after the couture-loving killer helped the increasingly cunning (and cutthroat) sleuth with a case.

"It will be intriguing to see which woman has transgressed the furthest," hints exec producer Sally Woodward Gentle. "How real are their mutual perceptions of their relative power over each other? Hold on to your hats!"

And enjoy this snapshot look back at the making of Season 2. Comer (top, right) and her stunt double, Jessica Hooker, share a laugh between takes in Paris.

Oh does some truly award-worthy acting with a camera in her face in Eve’s bedroom (above). And be ready to call "Action!" with the clapboard below.

Killing Eve, Season 2 Finale, Sunday, May 26, 8/7c, AMC & BBC America