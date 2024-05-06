‘Shark Tank’ Fans Slam Appearance By Maria Shriver & Son Patrick Schwarzenegger

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

Shark Tank aired its Season 15 finale on Friday, May 3, which saw Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, with his mother, Maria Shriver, pitching their protein bar business, MOSH.

The mother and son asked the investors for $500,000 for a 2% stake in their company, which aims to “create a conversation about brain health through food, education, research, and providing the tools for a “mindstyle” lifestyle.”

In addition, the product is said to aid in funding gender-based Alzheimer’s research at the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement at the Cleveland Clinic.

After presenting their pitch to Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, Greiner appeared the most interested in making a deal.

The “Queen of QVC” opened the negotiations with a $500,000 offer for a 6% stake in the company. Patrick tried to counter, offering a 3.5% stake, but Greiner turned it down, offering 5%.

After debating with his mom, a counter was made for a 3.5% plus a .5% advisory share. Ultimately, Patrick and Shriver agreed to take the deal.

While it was an excellent night for the mother and son, some viewers felt the show jumped the shark by including wealthy celebrities.

“They may very well have a viable and beneficial product, but a celebrity family with a TON of money and connections taking up time on what is, in theory, a show that gives resources to small business owners who need a leg up just feels soooo tone-deaf and selfish,” wrote one fan on the Shark Tank Reddit forum.

“I absolutely hated that pitch. The fact they got on the show is BS,” said another. “And where was Daymond with his “Why are you here? You took that carpet from someone who desperately needed it!” speech he likes to give? It was so obvious they only got on there bc they’re “famous”. And for what? A supplement bar? I lost a lot of respect for the show for that one.”

Maria Shriver and her son asking for money on @ABCSharkTank tonight #sharktank pic.twitter.com/r2F3fVwZTr — Jill (@jazam02) May 4, 2024

“There’s no way that product would have gotten a deal if they were your every day entrepreneurs. A complete waste of a segment,” added another.

“By their own admission they raised/spent almost 8 million dollars to get their unprofitable protein bar company off the ground. Imagine what could have been done had they actually committed all that money to Alzheimer’s research,” wrote another.

“We are full time employees but we don’t take salaries” #SharkTank pic.twitter.com/OQ7ldEtByc — Let’s Scare Janet To Death (@70shorrorkid) May 4, 2024

Another added, “It did feel weird, considering how many times the Sharks don’t make a deal bc “You’re doing great! You don’t need us.” Maria and Patrick could’ve easily raised the money or bootstrapped this. But this show hasn’t been about the true startups in a while.”

“Billionaire family asking for money. Definitely signals everything wrong with this show nowadays as much as I enjoy it,” wrote one commenter. “So many other people that deserve an opportunity and you gave a 12 minute spot to one of the super families in America. It makes zero sense and the fact all the Sharks played around with it is ridiculous.”

Now why the hell am I looking at Maria Shriver & Patrick Schwarzenegger pitching on #SharkTank? If y’all don’t get off my tv and stop taking a spot for a business who really needs it. Rich mfers greedy af. — Dachelle CJ (@jab_st3p) May 4, 2024

Speaking with People, Shriver said it had been a dream of Patrick’s to appear on the ABC business reality show.

“I’m super excited,” Shriver said of the opportunity. “I can tell you that it was [on] Patrick’s bucket list. Ever since that show premiered, ever since he had his own lemonade stand, he’s been watching it religiously. He knows every episode, he knows everything about the show.”

“And he was always like, ‘One day, I want to be a judge on this show. One day I want to go on this show. This is my favorite show. I want to be on this show,'” she continued.

What do you think about wealthy celebrities appearing on Shark Tank? Should it be allowed? Let us know in the comments section below.

Shark Tank, Fridays, ABC