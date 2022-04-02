‘Killing Eve’: Marie-Sophie Ferdane on Gunn & Villanelle, Plus Watch a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 6 “Oh Goodie, I’m the Winner.”]

In the latest Killing Eve, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) comes face-to-face with the woman who was ordered to kill her … and missed?!

However, as Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) informs her, if Gunn (Marie-Sophie Ferdane) missed, as she did, since Villanelle survives the arrow to her back, she meant to. In fact, Gunn even drops off some painkillers with a note (“H wants you dead, I don’t.”) and the address of Helene’s (Camille Cottin) location. And after Villanelle kills Helene, she heads to Gunn’s island, where the two fight it out before Villanelle asks if she can stay.

As for the other person who was present for Helene’s death, Eve (Sandra Oh), see how she’s handling that in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek from the first of the last two episodes, airing back-to-back on April 10:

Ferdane breaks down “Oh Goodie, I’m the Winner.”

Konstantin tells Villanelle that if Gunn missed, it was intentional, and Gunn gives her that note that says she doesn’t want her dead. Why not?

Marie-Sophie Ferdane: I think it’s because she recognizes something in Villanelle that she knows. They are quite the same and what we know about Gunn is that she doesn’t like people, but she can recognize something in Villanelle is special. She works for Helene, she needs Helene because Helene gave her this island and she wants to live alone on this island to preserve her solitude, to be with her animals and to be alone. [But] when she’s asked to kill Villanelle, this is different because she is one of the assistants, she knows who is Villanelle.

Talk about filming that fight scene between Gunn and Villanelle at the end of the episode. It’s crazy, which seems to fit those two characters…

Yeah, it was crazy because we had a lot of time for the rehearsals and it was in a lovely place in the forests. We had sunshine, which is not every day and the fight was crazy because they are equals. It’s the same kind of force. So there can’t be any winner or loser. What was a killer game finishes as a pleasure game and they discover [this] pleasure to fight together. So it was crazy, a little bit insane, and I loved doing this with Jodie and the director, Emily [Atef] was so good too. … We did most of the fights [ourselves], and the stunt [doubles] did a little bit, too.

What does Gunn think of Villanelle at this point? Because after, Villanelle asks if she can stay there.

You can see they both smile, so something is beginning there, which is a little bit weird and special. And it’s interesting to discover that violence can change things into pleasure. That’s what she feels. I think she discovered someone, but she knew Villanelle was like this because otherwise she would’ve killed her, if she was only someone like the others. Because we can see Gunn is killing a lot of people before and in a sadistic way, so she has no problem killing people or hurting them. Here, she’s discovering something new she didn’t know. Because if she kills in a sadistic way, she doesn’t have a lot of emotional feelings. And now she’s stopped this because she’s discovering someone very special.

How do you think Gunn would feel if she found out Helene is dead?

Things are going to change now. It’s a crucial moment because they both do things they’re not supposed to do. Villanelle didn’t kill Carolyn [Fiona Shaw] and the reason Helene wants her to die, and Gunn doesn’t kill Villanelle and more, she tells Villanelle that Helene wanted her to die. It’s a dangerous game because if she gives her the name of the hotel, there is a possibility for Villanelle to take revenge.

Gunn sent Villanelle there, but is killing Helene something she couldn’t bring herself to do?

Yeah. Helene gave her this island, and it is very important for Gunn to have an island and to be isolated and to live this way. So she can’t kill Helene.

What was your favorite scene to film? Is it something that we’ve seen already or something coming up?

I do really love this fight because it was amazing to do, but there is something in Episode 7 I do appreciate a lot, too. Many other things.

Killing Eve, Series Finale, Sunday, April 10, 8/7c, BBC America