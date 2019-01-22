Shows
You
An obsessive 20-something uses the digital age to make a woman fall in love with him.
Yesterday, 1:00 pm
Meet the 15 Actors Joining 'You' for Season 3
October 22, 10:48 am
'YOU' Adds Scott Speedman as 'Successful' & 'Mysterious' CEO
October 16, 10:34 am
'YOU' Adds 2 Characters to Complicate Joe & Love's Lives in Season 3
June 24, 11:45 am
'YOU' Producers Reached Out to Teen Cast Member After Chris D'Elia Allegations
June 22, 1:30 pm
Greg Berlanti Looks Back on Breaking LGBTQ Barriers on TV (VIDEO)
May 13, 3:00 pm
Which TV Shows Are Incorporating COVID-19 Storylines & Which Aren't?
March 14, 1:00 pm
Where Are Your Favorite TV Shows Filmed? (PHOTOS)
December 26, 2019, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'You' Gets Crazier in Second Season, Animated 'Fast & Furious,' 'Last Jedi' on Disney+
December 24, 2019, 12:00 pm
Preview
Don't Expect a Redemption Story for Joe in 'You' Season 2
December 23, 2019, 11:00 am
Review
Roush Review: You Won't See the Twists Coming in 'You' Season 2
December 16, 2019, 11:30 am
'You' Season 2 Trailer: Joe's Past Follows Him to L.A. (VIDEO)
November 20, 2019, 6:00 pm
What's Coming and Going From Netflix in December 2019
September 3, 2019, 12:00 pm
Which TV Shows Get the Best Reviews for the Least Money? (PHOTOS)
April 17, 2019, 5:30 pm
9 Insights Into Netflix's Highly Secretive Ratings
February 26, 2019, 9:00 am
Ask Matt: Moving 'You' to Netflix, Sela Ward on 'FBI,' 'SNL' & Jussie Smollett, 'Homeland'
February 24, 2019, 7:00 am
Would You Survive a Relationship With Joe from 'You'? (QUIZ)
January 30, 2019, 12:15 pm
'Haunting of Hill House' Star Joins 'YOU' Season 2 on Netflix
January 22, 2019, 9:00 am
A Look Back on 35 Years of Lifetime's Reality, Drama & Original Movies
