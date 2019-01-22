You

You

An obsessive 20-something uses the digital age to make a woman fall in love with him.

You Season 3 Actors

Meet the 15 Actors Joining 'You' for Season 3

 Scott Speedman Animal Kingdom Series Premiere

'YOU' Adds Scott Speedman as 'Successful' & 'Mysterious' CEO

 Shalita Grant Travis Van Winkle Red Carpet

'YOU' Adds 2 Characters to Complicate Joe & Love's Lives in Season 3

 Chris D'Elia You Season 2

'YOU' Producers Reached Out to Teen Cast Member After Chris D'Elia Allegations

 Greg Berlanti LGBTQ Characters

Greg Berlanti Looks Back on Breaking LGBTQ Barriers on TV (VIDEO)

 COVID-19 Storylines 9-1-1: Lone Star Grown-ish Shameless

Which TV Shows Are Incorporating COVID-19 Storylines & Which Aren't?

 NCIS: Los Angeles

Where Are Your Favorite TV Shows Filmed? (PHOTOS)

 YOU_204_Unit_00897R

Worth Watching: 'You' Gets Crazier in Second Season, Animated 'Fast & Furious,' 'Last Jedi' on Disney+

 YOU
Preview

Don't Expect a Redemption Story for Joe in 'You' Season 2

 YOU_201_Unit_00386R
Review

Roush Review: You Won't See the Twists Coming in 'You' Season 2

 YOU_205_Unit_01392R

'You' Season 2 Trailer: Joe's Past Follows Him to L.A. (VIDEO)

 Netflix December 2019 cover

What's Coming and Going From Netflix in December 2019

 tv-shows-high-ratings-low-budget

Which TV Shows Get the Best Reviews for the Least Money? (PHOTOS)

 UMBRA_101_4K_709_092618.0140718R

9 Insights Into Netflix's Highly Secretive Ratings

 The Armorer's Faith

Ask Matt: Moving 'You' to Netflix, Sela Ward on 'FBI,' 'SNL' & Jussie Smollett, 'Homeland'

 y1_cage_joe_12102017_bs_054-1

Would You Survive a Relationship With Joe from 'You'? (QUIZ)

 victoria-pedretti-hohh

'Haunting of Hill House' Star Joins 'YOU' Season 2 on Netflix

 Untitled design-173

A Look Back on 35 Years of Lifetime's Reality, Drama & Original Movies