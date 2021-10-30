8 Ways Killer Wife Love Quinn Is the Real Star of ‘You’ Season 3

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for You Season 3.]

Netflix’s killer drama series You dropped its third season October 15, and it’s the most twisted one yet–all thanks to the brilliant Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

Obsessive Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is no longer alone with his morbid thoughts as he begins his new life with wife Love and their son, Henry, in the suburbs of Los Angeles. Although Joe is the main protagonist, Love and her untamed spirit upstage him while making the show even more gripping. In fact, Pedretti’s performance is so deliciously addicting, she gives you no other choice but to root for a cold-blooded murderer.

Scroll down for the reasons we think Love is the best part of You Season 3.

You, Seasons 1-3, Streaming Now, Netflix