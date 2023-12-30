Ranking Taylor Swift Songs on TV in 2023 From ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ to ‘The Bear’

Meaghan Darwish
'The Bear,' 'The Summer I Turned Pretty,' and more shows that used Taylor Swift music in 2023
Chuck Hodes/FX; JOHN MEDINA PHOTO/Getty Images; Prime Video
When it comes to Taylor Swift, it’s safe to say she dominated the pop culture landscape in 2023 ranging from The Eras Tour where she played packed stadiums, to album re-releases for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

She even dominated the TV space with various tunes featured across various shows including The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Bear, and Heartstopper among others, including a late addition with Apple TV+‘s newly-renewed The Buccaneers. With at least 15 tunes featured across six series, we’re ranking the use of songs like “Snow on the Beach,” “Love Story (Taylor’s Version),” and “Anit-Hero,” and more.

Scroll down for the ranking and sound off in the comments section to share your favorites used on TV in 2023. (*Note: This ranking has nothing to do with the songs themselves, but rather the use of them in these TV scenes.)

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

15. "This Love (Taylor's Version)" — The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2, Episode 1)

Used in Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” was included as a bit of continuity between seasons during a flashback. While it remains a great song, its usage in the series this time around was minimal in comparison to the Season 1 finale moment culminating in a kiss between Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Chris Briney). For that reason, it must rank at the bottom of this list.

Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie in 'You'
Courtesy of Netflix

14. "Anti-Hero" — You (Season 4, Episode 10 )

The song from Swift’s Midnights album made an appearance in the Season 4 finale of You as Joe (Penn Badgley) teased his return to the United States. Just because of the “on-the-nose” nature of this selection, the use of this catchy tune lands a little lower on the list, but it doesn’t mean we love it any less.

Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

13. "Hey Stephen (Taylor's Version)" — The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2, Episode 2)

In a season full of Swift songs, this tune is more of a cameo appearance. A callback for book fans, the song is used as Belly’s ringtone for her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman). Fans can hear it sound during a car ride scene when Belly avoids picking up the phone.

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

12. "Sweet Nothing" — The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2, Episode 4)

The bittersweet use of  “Sweet Nothing,” came in the form of a flashback as Belly remembered a trip to the boardwalk with Conrad in their younger days. She recalls a time when she’d pined after him and felt ignored by him as he seemingly tried to impress the girl working at one of the carnival counter games. While it’s nice to see the tune featured, it wasn’t as impactful as some others utilized this year.

Jenna Coleman in 'Wilderness'
Prime Video

11. "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" — The Wilderness (Opening Theme)

What’s more epic than using a Taylor Swift song as your opening theme music? Not much. Wilderness raised its place in this ranking for that reason.

Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' - Season 2
Prime Video

10. "Last Kiss (Taylor's Version)" — The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2, Episode 1)

Following a breakup with Conrad and wallowing in the loss of her mom’s bestie/aunt-figure Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), Belly scrolls through old photos on her phone in bed, reminiscing of better days. “Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version),” fits the tone of the scene to T with lyrics like, “So I’ll watch your life in pictures like you used to watch me sleep/And I feel you forget me like I used to feel you breathe.”

Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

9. "Snow on the Beach" — The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2, Episode 6)

When Belly, Conrad, and the rest of the summer crew at Cousins Beach believe it’s their last night at the Fisher house before it’s sold to the highest bidder, everything goes awry. Tensions between Belly and the Fisher boys bring some drama to the night. After a beach conversation with Conrad, Belly walks around the party as the song featuring Lana Del Rey plays in the background.

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

8. "invisible string" — The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2, Episode 2)

While some fans believe “Snow on the Beach” belonged in this scene between Belly and Conrad during a December trip to Cousins, it was Swift’s folklore selection that made the cut. Considering it was used in a flashback of happier times between the couple, this is nicely reflected in lyrics like, “Isn’t it just so pretty to think/all along there were some invisible string tying you to me?”

Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

7. "Delicate (Taylor's Version)" — The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2, Episode 6)

Perhaps one of the most shocking song selections for The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Season 2 run, screeners shared with journalists that didn’t even include the music, featuring a dummy song in its place to prevent spoilers. The tune from Swift’s yet-to-be-released reputation (Taylor’s Version) makes an appearance during a pool scene between Belly and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) as the pair gets closer.

Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell in 'Heartstopper'
Netflix

6. "seven" — Heartstopper (Season 2, Episode 8)

This song plays over a sweet Heartstopper moment between young couple Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) as they declare their love for one another before sharing a kiss. The lyrics sound, “Passed down like folk songs/The love lasts so long.”

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

5. "exile [feat. Bon Iver]"— The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2, Episode 8)

Swift’s haunting duet with Bon Iver plays in the finale episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s second season, moments after Conrad tells Belly he just wants to be friends, which they both know is a lie, clearing a path with her to be with his brother Jeremiah. The lyrics, “I think I’ve seen this film before/And I didn’t like the ending/I’m not your problem anymore/So who am I offending now?” reflects the breakdown of Conrad and Belly’s romance, making it a highly-ranked choice.

Imogen Waterhouse and Aubri Ibrag in 'The Buccaneers'
Apple TV+

4. "Nothing New (Taylor's Version)" — The Buccaneers (Season 1, Episode 1)

Apple TV+’s period drama about American women searching for British husbands utilizes the tune “From the Vault” of Red (Taylor’s Version) featuring Phoebe Bridgers for a scene where Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) and Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) are presented to “society.” The song tackles the idea of sending women mixed messages about enjoying youth and then criticizing them for following such advice as the lyrics say, “They tell you while you’re young/’Girls, go out and have your fun’/Then they hunt and slay the ones who actually do it.” The song fits perfectly as the young women are appraised by judgemental eyes.

Lola Tung and Rachel Blanchard in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

3. "Bigger Than The Whole Sky"—  The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2, Episode 8)

Almost as heartbreaking as Season 1’s use of Bridgers’ “Funeral” in Season 1, The Summer I Turned Pretty turns to Swift’s Midnights tune for Belly’s last conversation with a dying Susannah, who promises that, despite tensions between the young girl and her sons Conrad and Jeremiah, everything will turn out okay. It’s hard to see, especially as they’re both emotional over the understanding that this is the last time they’ll likely ever speak.

Sarah Ramos as Jessica, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich, Andrew Lopez as Garret, Rene Gube as Ever GM in 'The Bear' - Season 2
Chuck Hodes/FX

2. "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" — The Bear (Season 2, Episode 7)

As if The Bear couldn’t get any better, the show goes along and delivers a pitch-perfect episode, making new one of Swift’s most well-known songs. Following Cousin Richie’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) journey working as a stagiaire at a Michelin-star restaurant, “Forks” sees the character suffering from a lack of inspiration, falling in love with the culinary industry in real-time. It’s beautiful to watch Richie find his passion, and Swift’s song only serves to enhance the satisfying viewing experience, almost as if Richie and “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” are a recipe for perfection.

Guy Remmers and Kristine Froseth in 'The Buccaneers' Season 1
Apple TV+

1. "Long Live (Taylor's Version)" — The Buccaneers (Season 1, Episode 8)

In the final moments of The Buccaneers‘ Season 1 finale, Nan (Kristine Froseth) chooses to marry her betrothed, Theo (Guy Remmers), despite being in love with his best friend Guy (Matthew Broome). The choice is a sacrifice, allowing her pregnant sister Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) to escape her abusive husband James (Barney Fishwick). Swift’s song begins to sound as James realizes Jinny’s missing from Nan’s bridesmaids lineup. As Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag), Nan and Jinny’s friend who was also victimized by James looks out to the churchgoers and sends him a sarcastic smirk, the man gets up and runs out the door, realizing Jinny’s making a run for it. There’s something deeply triumphant about the sequence celebrating these women’s friendship combined with Swift’s lyrics which belt out, “I was screaming, ‘Long live that look on your face’/And bring on all the pretenders/One day we will be remembered.”

