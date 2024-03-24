‘You’ Season 5: Everything We Know So Far About Joe’s Final Act

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Take cover, New York City. Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back in town.

You will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix, with Joe coming full circle in the Big Apple. The series has had quite the journey since its premiere in 2018. The psychological thriller originated on Lifetime before moving over to Netflix after the first season.

Scroll down to get the latest updates about You Season 5.

Does You Season 5 Have a Premiere Date?

A premiere date for You Season 5 has not been announced. The series was renewed for a fifth and final season in March 2023. When the renewal was announced, Netflix noted that Season 5 would premiere in 2024. However, the double Hollywood strikes delayed most productions later in the year as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA members sought new deals with the AMPTP.

You Season 5 is set to start filming in spring 2024. The final season could premiere in late 2024 or make its last run in 2025.

You Season 5 Cast

Badgley will be back as the one and only Joe Goldberg. Charlotte Ritchie will return as well as Joe’s latest love, Kate.

Joe will be meeting his in-laws in Season 5, so get ready for more family drama. Griffin Matthews has been cast as Kate’s brother, Teddy Lockwood. Pitch Perfect alum Anna Camp will play Reagan and Maddie Lockwood, Joe’s twin sisters-in-law.

The Handmaid’s Tale star Madeline Brewer has joined the cast as Bronte, an “enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work at Joe Goldberg’s new bookstore.” Could she be Joe’s new obsession? Bronte, you in danger, girl.

What about Rhys? Ed Speleers weighed in on Joe’s serial killer alter ego possibly coming back into the fold.

“I would absolutely love a Rhys return,” Speleers told TV Insider. “But as it stands, there’s nothing yet. If it ends up being Rhys isn’t involved, I feel very honored that I got so much from that and so much time to play because Rhys was a great part to play. Again, I’m privileged and grateful to Netflix for giving me that chance because it was a different way for me to work. But at the moment, no, I’ve not heard.”

Badgley had been hopeful about a final season after the way Season 4 played out. “It feels to me like it’s building towards one last giant hurrah, but I don’t know,” Badgley told TV Insider regarding the Season 4 ending. “I don’t know if Rhys is a part of that. I don’t know if Rhys is gone, or if [Joe has] become Rhys, what Rhys really is and represents. If Joe has really embraced this part of himself, what does that mean?”

Is There a Season 5 Trailer?

There’s no official Season 5 trailer at the moment, but Padgley teased the final season at Tudum, Netflix’s global fan event, in June 2023.

“Brazil, I’ve heard you’re on the edge of your seats, waiting and theorizing about the epic conclusion to You,” Badgley says in the video. “More importantly, you’re considering what, or should I say, who Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. Though I can’t say who just yet, we all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past. The question is, who are you?”

Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), Ellie (Jenna Ortega), Dr. Nicky (John Stamos), Sherry (Shalita Grant), and Cary (Travis Van Winkle), your time is now! Joe’s had so many victims over the years. He’s surely got a heavy dose of karma headed his way in the final season.

You, Season 5, TBD, Netflix