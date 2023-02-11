Love is certainly in the air (and on the schedule) because we can’t help but gush over TV from the past week.

Abbott Elementary returned on Wednesday with a Valentine’s themed episode where Janine (Quinta Brunson) found out she has secret admirers in her class and on her staff. In Gotham City, Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) had their first Valentine’s Day. Sophie (Kim Cattrall) also offered some sage relationship advice to her son in this week’s episode of How I Met Your Father.

Sometimes obsession is confused with love, and who would know this better than self-proclaimed romantic (but actual stalker and serial killer) Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley)? That’s right, You is back with Part 1 of its fourth season as Joe makes a career out of his love for literature and becomes embroiled in a murder across the pond.

Read on to see some of our favorite lines from the week!