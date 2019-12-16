'You' Season 2 Trailer: Joe's Past Follows Him to L.A. (VIDEO)

"If he loves you, that's the most dangerous thing."

That pretty much sums up You's Joe (Penn Badgley) in one sentence. Netflix released the full-length trailer — aptly set to the tune of "Creep" — for the new season of the drama, the show's first since leaving Lifetime. In the clip, Joe's looking to start over in Los Angeles, which means a new identity.

"It's hard to have a fresh start when the past is on your mind," Joe says. The first season ended with his ex-girlfriend, Candace (Ambyr Childers), reappearing in his life, and she's not going anywhere.

But Joe has a new love interest/obsession in Season 2, Love (Victoria Pedretti), and the new preview shows the two meeting in a grocery store. "Maybe I should run," Joe says in a voiceover as we see him at a storage unit. "But I don't want to." Running may be better for everyone he runs into in Los Angeles, such as Love's brother, who wants to know Joe's intentions.

But what does Candace want? Why are Joe's hands bloody? And is he being locked away? How long will it take for him to return to his old ways? Watch the trailer below for a look at the new season.

The series is based on Caroline Kepnes' novel of the same name, with the second season following her book, Hidden Bodies.

You, Season 2, Thursday, December 26, Netflix