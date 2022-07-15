‘Succession,’ ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Loki’ & More Favorite TV Shows Currently in Production

It can be tough waiting around for your favorite shows to return, but knowing which titles are in production provides some solace.

Whether it’s streaming favorites or prestige picks, tips on when shows such as Succession, Ghosts, Loki, and more are filming offer some relief as viewers know their favorite titles are closer to returning than they were when in pre-production. Below, we’re breaking down some of the shows that are currently in production that are at the top of viewers’ lists.

Succession

Production on Succession Season 4 has begun. pic.twitter.com/9sQAncXra0 — Succession (@succession) June 27, 2022

The most Emmy-nominated series in 2022, Succession‘s already back in production for Season 4 as was teased in a social media post on the show’s official account at the end of June. Since then, various videos and photos snapped by onlooking fans have been captured, revealing the ongoing filming process. It appears that most of the action is set in New York City for the time being as shoots take place around Manhattan. Stay tuned for more as progress on the latest chapter of the Roy family’s story unfolds

You

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOU (@younetflix)

Netflix‘s popular drama centering on Penn Badgley‘s Joe Goldberg is taking things overseas as a production announcement posted to You‘s Instagram teased the London-based shoot beginning in April. Since then, Badgley was seen on set as recently as July as photos of the actor surfaced on Twitter. Needless to say, the crew is hard at work bringing the latest chapter to his twisted story to life.

Loki

The trickster god is back at it again as filming for Loki Season 2 has commenced in the U.K. Photos from the set have begun circulating on social media teasing the return of Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino as their characters Loki, Mobius, and Sylvie. No official details about the storyline for Disney+’s returning Marvel series have been revealed at this time, leaving fans to come up with their own theories and speculation in the meantime.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings)

Prime Video‘s latest hit The Summer I Turned Pretty is already gearing up for the start of Season 2 production, according to showrunner Jenny Han. In an interview with CBS News in late June, the writer noted that she was already supposed to be on location for production on Season 2 which was announced prior to Season 1’s June 17th debut.

Ghosts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHOSTS (@ghostscbs)

CBS‘s fan-favorite comedy Ghosts is busy preparing for Season 2 as the stars returned to set this summer for a fresh batch of hilarious episodes. Set to return on September 29, the half-hour series may need some time to film, but the stars have already offered fans a glimpse behind the scenes with fun videos and photos. Whether it was their wagers on who would break first while filming Season 2 or star Danielle Pinnock‘s response to the show’s Emmy snub, there’s no shortage of content. Stay tuned for more as production on the spooky good series continues.

Emily in Paris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis)

Netflix’s much-debated comedy Emily in Paris is also in progress on its third season as the show’s Instagram account teased the first table read back in June. “Back at a table together, and it’s not for a client meeting or a dinner party. Production on Season 3 is starting now!” the caption for the photo reads. Bring on the romantic drama that’s sure to come.

NCIS

Miss us? We’ve got good news — #NCIS is back in production for season 20 and we can’t wait to have this team back on our screens. See you real soon. 😉 pic.twitter.com/80ZHKZF574 — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) July 14, 2022

The long-running CBS staple, NCIS, is back in production for its landmark 20th season as of July 14 when the show’s Twitter page shared photos from behind-the-scenes, teasing fans with the return. “Miss us? We’ve got good news — #NCIS is back in production for season 20 and we can’t wait to have this team back on our screens. See you real soon,” the images were captioned.