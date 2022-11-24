Netflix Announces Earlier Premiere Date For ‘You’ Season 4

Fans of psychological thriller You have something to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day as Netflix has announced that Season 4 will premiere one day earlier than expected.

The streamer made the announcement revealing that Part 1 of the upcoming season will land on Thursday, February 9, 2023, with Part 2 premiering exactly one month later on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

You co-creator Sera Gamble returns as showrunner for the fourth season, which sees Penn Badgley and Tati Gabrielle reprising their roles as Joe Goldberg and Marienne Bellamy, respectively. Also joining the main cast for Season 4 are Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers.

Season 4 will see Joe move to London, where he takes on a new alias, Professor Jonathan Moore, and becomes infatuated with art gallery director Kate (Ritchie). Meanwhile, the relationship between Joe and Marienne is set to become even more complicated.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Ritchie said of her role, “I haven’t found something as challenging for a really long time. Actually, I always find it difficult… it’s a boring refrain that the people close to me have to hear me say – I never quite feel like I can do it. But particularly this one, because the character is, and because the show is, very glossy, and often everyone looks really good and well-dressed… all of this emphasis on that stuff.”

“And my character is very well turned out and very icy, at least at the beginning… it’s just not like me, that character,” she continued. “So it was interesting, and it was challenging, I have to say.”

