'YOU' Adds 2 Shady Characters to Complicate Joe & Love's Lives in Season 3

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and the pregnant Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) are going to have to watch their backs in their new suburban home in YOU Season 3.

The Netflix drama (the first season of which aired on Lifetime) has added NCIS: New Orleans' Shalita Grant and The Last Ship's Travis Van Winkle to the cast as characters who probably shouldn't be trusted. But then again, neither should Joe or Love; both are murderers.

According to the streaming service's announcement, Grant's Sherry is a "Mom-fluencer who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle." Meanwhile, Van Winkle's Cary, who is wealthy, also "invites Joe into his inner circle."

They should probably tread carefully around Joe and Love. We wouldn't be surprised if at least one of them ends up dead by season's end, or, given how Season 2 ended with the revelation about Joe's target, to be revealed as a killer.

"Over the moon about this!! So Much Fun ahead," Grant posted on Twitter with the casting news (adding a couple of knife emojis). "Looking forward to this one," Van Winkle said on Instagram.

"He's in a new, different situation so he's kind of back to telling himself [he needs to find a new target]," showrunner Sera Gamble told Entertainment Weekly about Joe after Season 2. "His way out is always the next woman."

We'll have to wait to see if either Sherry or Cary mess with Joe or Love's plans in Season 3.

YOU, Season 3, TBA, Netflix