25 Shows to Get Excited About in 2023

'Succession,' 'Outlander,' 'Magnum P.I.,' and other shows coming to TV in 2023
The last 12 months have been filled with fantastic shows and 2023 is gearing up to be a great year of programming with returning favorites and highly-anticipated new titles.

Whether you’re looking forward to getting back into the drama of the Roy family in Succession or dying to find out what happens next in Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) love story on Outlander. There’s something for everyone, even on network television as Magnum P.I. and Night Court are among NBC‘s big returns.

And don’t forget about franchise favorites such as The Mandalorian, Loki, and HBO‘s forthcoming new series The Last of Us, and Prime Video‘s The Boys‘ spinoff Gen V which all appear to promise some action. Also making long-awaited returns for True Detective, Hunters, and Party Down. Below, we round up 25 titles we’re excited to see in 2023. Let us know what you’re looking forward to and stay tuned for updates on these shows and more as 2023 carries on.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Outlander

Starz‘s fan-favorite following the epic love story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) is gearing up for its seventh season slated to debut in Summer 2023. Finally, viewers will get some answers about Claire’s fate after being unfairly imprisoned for the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) in Season 6.

Brian Cox in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Succession

Who’s ready for a Roy sibling team-up? We are! HBO‘s Emmy darling Succession will return for its fourth season in Spring 2023. The latest chapter will hopefully chronicle Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman’s (Kieran Culkin) next steps following dad Logan’s (Brian Cox) cold move in Season 3 cutting them off from making choices for Waystar Royco. And how will Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) betrayal impact the family’s dynamic moving forward? Only time will tell.

Carrie Coon in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2
HBO

The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes‘s HBO drama starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, and Carrie Coon (above) among others returns for more turn-of-the-century drama in the new year. No exact time period or date has been determined, but footage of the series depicting upstairs-downstairs dynamics among New York’s wealthiest families in the 1880s has already been teased.

True Detective - Season 4 - Jodie Foster
HBO

True Detective

The acclaimed anthology series returns for its fourth season, titled Night Country, starring Jodie Foster as Detective Liz Danvers alongside Kali Reis who will play Detective Evangeline Navarro. Together, they’ll investigate the disappearance of six men in the Alaska-set run of the series executive produced by Foster, Barry Jenkins, and Season 1 stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. No exact date in 2023 has been set at this time.

Elizabeth Olsen in Love and Death - Season 1
HBO Max

Love & Death

Originally intended to debut in 2022, Love & Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons tells the story of real-life woman Candy Montgomery, chronicling the tale of two church-going couples, enjoying small-town life in Texas until somebody picks up an axe. While no exact premiere date has been set, footage for the forthcoming series has been featured in more than one promo for HBO’s streamer. With David E. Kelley on board, our interest is certainly piqued.

Our Flag Means Death - Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi
HBO Max

Our Flag Means Death

The sweet and surprising rom-com following the love story of ill-prepared pirate wannabe Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and the “fearsome” Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) can’t return soon enough. Thankfully, it will set sail once again in 2023, as filming recently wrapped on the David Jenkins-led HBO Max Original. When it will officially return in 2023? Just as mysterious as buried treasure, but mercifully not as elusive.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder start in ‘Hacks’ Season 2 for HBO Max
Karen Ballard/HBO Max

Hacks

The comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder left things uncertain between their characters as Smart’s Deborah Vance seemingly ended her mentor relationship with Einbinder’s Ava. Will it stick? Season 3 would likely provide answers, and luckily that is sooner than later as the show will return in 2023. Until we have more information about an exact date, we’ll be waiting with bated breath.

Bill Hader and Henry Winkler in 'Barry' Season 3
HBO

Barry

Barry left viewers with quite a cliffhanger in its third season, and although fans had to wait nearly three years between Season 2 and its most recent entry, the dramedy will officially return for Season 4 in 2023. So, while it’s unclear exactly when the show will finally offer up answers regarding Barry (Bill Hader) and Gene (Henry Winkler), there’s a comfort in knowing the wait won’t be as long as last time.

Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

The Last of Us

The highly-anticipated television adaptation of The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey is kicking 2023 off on the right foot as the show debuts Sunday, January 15. The epic-apocalyptic drama is sure to stun with a stellar cast that includes the likes of Melanie Lynskey, Murray Bartlett, and Nick Offerman to name a few.

The Summer I Turned Pretty - Season 2 - Lola Tung and Christopher Briney
Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Prime Video will return to the beach with Belly (Lola Tung) and the Fisher boys, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) as the streamer prepares to launch Season 2 of Jenny Han‘s adaptation. Following the events of It’s Not Summer Without You, Season 2 will continue to track the events of Han’s best-selling The Summer I Turned Pretty book trilogy. While no premiere date has been set for the show, filming for Season 2 wrapped in November 2022, making a 2023 return seemingly certain.

Devery Jacobs, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai in 'Reservation Dogs'
Shane Brown/FX

Reservation Dogs

Following a stellar second season, Reservation Dogs will be back in 2023 for the next chapter in Elora (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), and Cheese’s (Lane Factor) story. The friends closed a major milestone in the Season 2 finale by making good on their promise to visit California for their late friend Daniel (Dalton Cramer). Where will they go next? We’ll find out whenever the show does return in 2023.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 209 of Ginny & Georgia
Netflix

Ginny & Georgia

Netflix‘s mother-daughter drama will return after almost two years on January 5, 2023, offering some much-needed answers and perhaps raising a few questions as the titular duo, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia’s (Brianne Howey) story continues.

Jaz Sinclair in 'Gen V'
Prime Video

Gen V

The Boys spinoff series focuses on students attending Godolkin University, a “safe space” where Supe co-eds can thrive. After one bloody teaser released at the end of 2022, Gen V appears to deliver on the qualities fans have come to enjoy about The Boys with a college spin. Plus, it serves as a reunion for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo. With a 2023 premiere confirmed, it’s just a waiting game to find out when the new show will arrive.

Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding in Mayfair Witches - Season 1, Episode 2
Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches

Anne Rice‘s latest AMC outing tackles a new supernatural force following the success of 2022’s Interview with the Vampire, focusing on Mayfair Witches. Starring Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, and Harry Hamlin among others, we’re eager to see where this latest spooktacular romp takes us in 2023 when it debuts on January 8.

Rose Williams and Cai Brigden in Sanditon - Season 3
PBS Masterpiece

Sanditon

The third and final season of PBS Masterpiece’s Sanditon will officially kick off on Sunday, March 19, 2023, concluding the tale of Austen heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams). It will also mark the end of a memorable run following a valiant fan campaign to save the period drama following its ITV cancelation after Season 1. Based on Jane Austen’s final unfinished novel, it’s unclear where Charlotte’s latest chapter will lead, but we’re betting on a happy ending.

Logan Lerman and Jennifer Jason Leigh - Hunters Season 2
Prime Video

Hunters

It will have been nearly three years between the series debut and the final second season of Prime Video’s Hunters once the latest chapter arrives on January 13. For those that may have forgotten, it tells the story of Jonah (Logan Lerman), a young man who is introduced into the world of Nazi hunters, originally led by Al Pacino‘s Meyer Offerman, who was later revealed to be a former Nazi in disguise, Wilhelm Zuchs. Already enmeshed in the unorthodox practice of revenge, Season 2 hints at a potential face-off against Hitler that’s surely not to be missed.

Night Court - Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding
Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television

Night Court

Everyone likes a good revival and NBC is gearing up for a big one with the return of Night Court. Led by The Big Bang Theory‘s Melissa Rauch, she plays Abby Stone, who follows in the footsteps of her late father, Judge Harry Stone, presiding over the evening cases of a Manhattan arraignment court. Joining her for the fun beginning Tuesday, January 17, 2023, is original star John Larroquette reprising his role as Dan Fielding.

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in Shrinking - Season 1
Apple TV+

Shrinking

Apple TV+‘s upcoming dramedy from Ted Lasso duo Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein follows a grieving therapist played by co-writer Jason Segel. The How I Met Your Mother alum features alongside the likes of Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams as well as Lawrence’s real-life wife and former Scrubs star Christa Miller. Get ready to feel all the feelings when this series premieres January 27, 2023.

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in 'The Night Shift' episode of Poker Face
Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Poker Face

What happens when you mix Russian Doll‘s Natasha Lyonne and Knives Out director Rian Johnson? You get Peacock‘s upcoming “mystery-of-the-week” series following Lyonne’s Charlie, a woman who has a knack for being able to determine when someone is lying. Hitting the road with her Plymouth Barracuda, every stop introduces her to a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. Viewers will be able to hit the road with Charlie beginning January 26, 2023.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in 'You' Season 4
Netflix

You

We may not condone Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) actions, but we’re more than happy to watch the drama around him unfold in Netflix’s You. Season 4 of the hit arrives February 9, 2023, on the streamer and takes viewers across the pond to London where Joe’s living and working following his sour relationship with Love (Victoria Pedretti).

Magnum P.I. - Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum
Zack Dougan/NBC

Magnum P.I.

After being canned at CBS, NBC is giving the Magnum P.I. reboot a second chance at life with an upcoming fifth season that viewers have eagerly anticipated for some time now. Thankfully, the return is in sight as Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, and costars gear up for the premiere on February 19, 2023.

Party Down - Season 3 - 2023
Starz

Party Down

Starz‘s cult comedy about aspiring actors working for a catering company will make a major return with Season 3’s premiere on February 24, 2023. Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally all return to reprise their roles in the star-studded season of Party Down featuring guests like Jennifer Garner and James Marsden.

Pedro Pascal and Grogu in 'The Mandalorian' Season 3
Disney+/Lucasfilm.

The Mandalorian

While fans of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) caught a glimpse of the characters in The Book of Boba Fett in 2022, it will have been over two years since they got new episodes of The Mandalorian. Thankfully, Disney+ has already set an exact premiere date for the beloved Star Wars universe series with Season 3 dropping on March 1, 2023.

Loki Season 2 - Tom Hiddleston
Disney+/Marvel

Loki

The God of Mischief is preparing for his long-awaited return as Tom Hiddleston‘s fan-favorite Marvel iteration of Loki takes on another chapter in 2023. While no confirmed date has been set, the second season of the series is slated to drop sometime in the summer, promising the return of Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Owen Wilson‘s Mobius. Meanwhile, Ke Huy Quan will join as a new character alongside others for the universe-traversing series.

Lauren Ambrose as Van in Yellowjackets - Season 2
Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Yellowjackets

The saga about a team of high school soccer players who become unlucky survivors of a plane crash in the remote Northern wilderness continues as the series chronicles their descent from a complicated team to savage clans. The show also follows their lives 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began during their time int he wilderness is far from over. Joining the fray this season is Lauren Ambrose who will feature alongside adult stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis, among others. Don’t miss it when Yellowjackets returns March 26, 2023 on Showtime.

