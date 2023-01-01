25 Shows to Get Excited About in 2023

The last 12 months have been filled with fantastic shows and 2023 is gearing up to be a great year of programming with returning favorites and highly-anticipated new titles.

Whether you’re looking forward to getting back into the drama of the Roy family in Succession or dying to find out what happens next in Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) love story on Outlander. There’s something for everyone, even on network television as Magnum P.I. and Night Court are among NBC‘s big returns.

And don’t forget about franchise favorites such as The Mandalorian, Loki, and HBO‘s forthcoming new series The Last of Us, and Prime Video‘s The Boys‘ spinoff Gen V which all appear to promise some action. Also making long-awaited returns for True Detective, Hunters, and Party Down. Below, we round up 25 titles we’re excited to see in 2023. Let us know what you’re looking forward to and stay tuned for updates on these shows and more as 2023 carries on.