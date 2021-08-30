‘You’ Season 3 Premiere Date Teaser: Joe Reveals the Name of His & Love’s Baby (VIDEO)

Get ready to welcome Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love’s (Victoria Pedretti) son to the world with the most fitting baby name — and You Season 3 premiere date — announcement.

The Netflix drama, based on Caroline Kepnes’ novels, returns on Friday, October 15, and that’s when we’ll meet the couple’s son, Henry, whose name is revealed in the new teaser (below). But how did they arrive at that name? Let Joe explain…

“People these days will name their kids anything to get attention, and despite your mother’s background and your Glamma’s determination to refer to you as Forty reincarnated, I know better. A boy is not what we expected and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without challenges. Let’s just say I’m hoping you’ll do as I say, not as I do,” the killer admits. “But for you, I can change. I’ll be a man you look up to, a man you will be proud to call Dad.”

Then comes the big question: “What to call you? A name that’s strong but not intimidating, classic but not basic, literary, of course, because you will grow up at a house full of books. Henry. Choosing your name’s the first of a lifetime of decisions I’ll make to give you the best life possible, to protect you, to shape who you will become. Who are you going to be, Henry?”

Watch the teaser with just the right amount of bloody imagery:

In Season 3, Joe and Love are now married and raising their son. They’ve moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, home to privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers. “Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness,” the logline teases. “And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

The Season 3 cast also includes Saffron Burrows (Dottie Quinn), Tati Gabrielle (Marianne), Dylan Arnold (Theo), Shalita Grant (Sherry), Travis Van Winkle (Cary), Scott Speedman (Matthew), Michaela McManus (Natalie), Shannon Chan-Kent (Kiki), Ben Menhl (Dante), Chris O’Shea (Andrew), and Christopher Sean (Brandon). Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, and Michael Foley serve as executive producers.

You, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, October 15, Netflix