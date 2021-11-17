Penn Badgley Hilariously Reacts to Laura Ingraham’s ‘You’ Confusion (VIDEO)

Who’s on first? You are!

You star Penn Badgley chimed in on a viral Fox News segment featuring the Netflix show’s recent measles storyline on November 16.

In the clip, the cable news station’s Laura Ingraham appears to get very confused live on air as guest Raymond Arroyo brings up the “woke storylines” featured in You, with Ingraham thinking Arroyo is talking about her.

“Wait, wait, wait, when did I mention measles?” Ingraham responds.

Arroyo explains, “I don’t know. It was on You.” And this, everyone, is the greatest video of all time: pic.twitter.com/Kf3jHXUliQ — Jay Lawrence (@jaylawrence91) November 16, 2021 However, Ingraham continuously asks him, “What was on me?” for over two minutes. Eventually, Arroyo states that “there’s a show called You on Netflix,” which only confuses Ingraham further. “There’s a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?” she replies. Badgley tweeted a reaction to the viral mix-up. “It’s gotta be a bit,” the Gossip Girl alum wrote. “Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off.”

The official Netflix account commented, “100% a bit.”

It’s gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off. — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 16, 2021

Arroyo joked that it was “totally intentional,” and even replied to Badgley directly. “Thanks @PennBadgley! (Your delivery is pretty great as well.),” the correspondent captioned. “Now please don’t #YouNetflix kill all my friends!!”

You has already been greenlit for a fourth season. Can we expect an Arroyo cameo now?

You, Now Streaming, Netflix