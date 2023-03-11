Best Lines of the Week (March 3-9): ‘It’s Okay, Baby Girl’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

Tense family reunions, werewolf plots, a Super Bowl and SNL crossover and… Jimmy Fallon on The Voice? TV really brought its all this week!

HBO’s The Last of Us kept us on the edge of our seats this week as we saw Ellie (Bella Ramsey) endure a horrifying situation with Pastor David (Scott Shepherd). Joel (Pedro Pascal) comforts her with a phrase that made our hearts melt and our eyes well up.

The rest of Netflix’s You Season 4 was released on March 9 and had everyone buzzing. Picking up with Joe (Penn Badgley) plotting to bring down London mayoral candidate and Eat the Rich killer Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers), Part 2 was full of so many twists, our heads are still spinning.

There were some laughs and hopeful life updates this week as well. Ayo Edebiri guest starred as Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) sister Ayesha on this week’s episode of Abbott Elementary. Board games and brushes with family issues ensue. Plus, Iris (Candice Patton) and Barry (Grant Gustin) received some exciting news after defeating Red Death on The CW’s The Flash.

Keep reading to see our favorite lines of the week!

Chloe Rose Robertson and Rio Mangini in 'Wolf Pack'
Paramount+

Wolf Pack (Paramount+)

“So all I had to do to get you to like me was be the bait for a werewolf that’s probably gonna kill me. Can’t believe I didn’t think of that first.”

— Austin (Rio Mangini) and Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) have a tender moment while waiting to ensnare a werewolf.

NBC

The Voice (NBC)

“Jimmy’s impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald and slapping him in the face as hard as you can.”

— After Jimmy Fallon surprises The Voice coaches with a performance of Michael McDonald’s “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near),” Blake Shelton insults his impersonation of the famous musician.

Penn Badgley in 'You'
Netflix

You (Netflix)

“All I’ve ever wanted is to love and to be loved completely. I should have fought harder. I was born to give you that. That’s all that matters. You. Just you.”

— Joe reflects on the bloody trail that his life’s purpose of pursuing love has left while drowning in the Thames.

Lionel Richie on 'American Idol'
ABC

American Idol (ABC)

“God brought you back nine times for you to do something amazing. I’m glad that you’re here with us, and that was just one of those moments in my life that I will never forget.”

Lionel Richie was brought to tears after listening to contestant Elijah McCormick, who shared during his audition that he had to be brought back to life nine times after a nearly fatal car accident.

Quinta Brunson on 'Abbott Elementary'
ABC

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

“I made a pre-mixed signature cocktail. It’s called a short island iced tea. Yeah, I was short on ingredients when I made it, so it’s mostly just coke and ice, but it’s pretty good.”

— Janine hosts a board game night and offers her guests a light take on a classic mixed drink.

Travis Kelce on SNL
NBC

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“It’s great to be here. And if you don’t know, I just won my second Super Bowl. Which was amazing, but for me, hosting SNL is that much better, baby! I’m lying to you all, I’m lying, I’m kidding. Winning the Super Bowl was way better.”

Travis Kelce jokes during his opening monologue.



Sarah Yarkin and Josh Zuckerman in 'School Spirits'
Paramount+

School Spirits (Paramount+)

“Everybody needs exercise. And as you’ll come to learn, we ghosts occasionally need to ‘exorcise’ a few demons too.”

— Ghost group therapy leader Mr. Martin (Josh Zuckerman) proposes a field day in a punny way to boost Maddie’s (Peyton List) spirit.

Lily Rabe in 'Shrinking'
Apple TV+

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

“You are 73, and you are sick. Are you really going to spend the rest of your life not making things right with me? I spent my childhood listening to people tell me how amazing you were. And I would always think, ‘Who the f**k are they talking about? He is never there for me.’”

— Meg (Lily Rabe) vents to estranged father Paul (Harrison Ford) about how he won’t accept her company even after being absent from her life and his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

The Last of Us (HBO)

“It’s okay, baby girl. I got you.”

— Joel comforts Ellie after a harrowing experience, using a nickname he had not used since his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) was killed 20 years earlier.

Danielle Panabaker on 'The Flash'
The CW

The Flash (The CW)

Iris: “I’m fine. I just — I feel a little lightheaded. Gosh, that’s so weird. I don’t know why I feel that way. Sorry.”

Khione: “I do. You’re pregnant.”

— Khione (Danielle Panabaker) tells Iris and Barry they are expecting while also apparently expressing a new power.

Netflix

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

“I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life. I root for this motherf**ker, okay, and now I watch Emancipation just to see him get whooped.”

— In his new Netflix special, Chris Rock addresses when Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars.

Abbott Elementary

American Idol

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Saturday Night Live

School Spirits

Shrinking

The Flash (2014)

The Last of Us

The Voice

Wolf Pack

You

Bella Ramsey

Blake Shelton

Candice Patton

Chloe Rose Robertson

Chris Rock

Danielle Panabaker

Grant Gustin

Harrison Ford

Jimmy Fallon

Lily Rabe

Lionel Richie

Pedro Pascal

Penn Badgley

Quinta Brunson

Travis Kelce

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Brendan Fraser as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy (1999) and as Charlie in The Whale (2022)
1
Brendan Fraser’s 10 Best Performances
Rita Rudner in 'Magnum P.I.'
2
Rita Rudner Hires Higgins to Solve Dog’s Murder in ‘Magnum P.I.’ Sneak Peek
Young Sheldon Iain Armitage
3
‘Young Sheldon’ Season 7 May Be Its Last
Jimmy Kimmel for 'The Oscars'
4
The Oscars ‘Last of Us’ Finale, ‘Spy Among Friends,’ Jenna Ortega on ‘SNL’
Tati Gabrielle in 'You' Season 4 Episode 8
5
How Long Was Marienne In the Cage? Tati Gabrielle Explains Her ‘You’ Comeback