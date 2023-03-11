Tense family reunions, werewolf plots, a Super Bowl and SNL crossover and… Jimmy Fallon on The Voice? TV really brought its all this week!

HBO’s The Last of Us kept us on the edge of our seats this week as we saw Ellie (Bella Ramsey) endure a horrifying situation with Pastor David (Scott Shepherd). Joel (Pedro Pascal) comforts her with a phrase that made our hearts melt and our eyes well up.

The rest of Netflix’s You Season 4 was released on March 9 and had everyone buzzing. Picking up with Joe (Penn Badgley) plotting to bring down London mayoral candidate and Eat the Rich killer Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers), Part 2 was full of so many twists, our heads are still spinning.

There were some laughs and hopeful life updates this week as well. Ayo Edebiri guest starred as Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) sister Ayesha on this week’s episode of Abbott Elementary. Board games and brushes with family issues ensue. Plus, Iris (Candice Patton) and Barry (Grant Gustin) received some exciting news after defeating Red Death on The CW’s The Flash.

Keep reading to see our favorite lines of the week!