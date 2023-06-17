The end is nigh for Joe Goldberg and You as the Netflix series prepares for its final bow.

In a video debuted during Saturday’s Tudum fan event in São Paolo, Brazil, Penn Badgley said the “loose ends” of Joe’s past will come back to haunt him as he returns to New York City. In a string of flashback shots from past seasons, the video implied John Stamos (Season 1), Jenna Ortega (Season 2), and more of Joe’s living adversaries could come back in the final installment, which Badgley promises will have an “epic conclusion.” Check out the suspenseful teaser above.

“I’ve heard you’re on the edge of your seats waiting and theorizing about the epic conclusion to You,” Badgley says in the video. “More importantly, you’re considering what — or should I say who — Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York.”

“Though I can’t say who just yet, we all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past,” he continues, as a shot of Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) trapped in the cage flashes across the screen, followed by shots of Stamos’ Dr. Nicky, Ortega’s Ellie Alves, Karen Minty (Natalie Paul), Paco (Luca Padovan), Joe and Love’s (Victoria Pedretti) son Henry, Sherry Conrad (Shalita Grant) and husband Cary (Travis Van Winkle), and Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper).

“The question is, who are you?” Badgley then asks, adding, “I’ll see you at Mooney’s.”

Mooney’s is the book store that started it all in You Season 1. Owned by Mr. Mooney, the man who took Joe in but also put him through years of abuse, Mooney’s is where Joe met Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and the original home of the infamous cage. Rarely does anyone in that cage make it out alive in You, but those who have (Sherry, Cary, and most recently Marienne) would certainly be justified if they carried a vendetta for their captor. But as fans well know, Joe has a talent for making enemies with or without the glass prison.

Dr. Nicky is currently serving time after Joe framed him for Beck’s murder. Others, like Ellie and Paco, had to uproot their entire lives after Joe changed them for the worse. Sherry and Cary became public speakers after their near-death experience in the cage in Season 3, but who’s to say the “healed” persona they put on for the crowds is genuine? Suffice it say Joe’s list of enemies is long, and in Season 4 it got even longer.

The season ended with Nadia Farran (Amy-Leigh Hickman) in prison after helping break Marienne out of Joe’s trap. Joe, meanwhile, believes Marienne to be dead of an overdose. But Marienne’s alive and well, and now knowing Joe is back in New York with all the money in the world at his disposal through partner Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), she will no doubt be out for justice. Marienne is alive and well and out for justice.

Will someone from Joe’s past serve him his just desserts? Who do you most want to see return in You‘s final season? Let us know in the comments below.

You, Fifth and Final Season Premiere, TBA, Netflix