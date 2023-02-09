Roush Review: New Setting, Same Old ‘You’ in Season 4

Matt Roush
Comments
Penn Badgley in 'You' Season 4
Review
Netflix

You

Matt's Rating: rating: 3.0 stars

You

 More

The stalker becomes the stalkee in the fourth season of Netflix‘s addictive psychological thriller You, which wastes no time putting us right back in the head of TV’s most literate and creepy voyeur, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley, whose voiceover commentary is so insistent it could invade your dreams).

“I’m in a Hugh Grant movie,” Joe mutters to himself early on, having exiled himself to Europe after the bloody events of the previous season. Now in London, adopting a new name and identity as a professor, a heavily bearded Joe bristles with contempt at the jet-setters he finds himself among, but learns his secret isn’t safe when a mystery killer lures him into a new web of deceit and nonstop texting.

You flips the script by having Joe be the one asking, “Who are you?” this time, aware he’s the target of someone else’s gaze when a body suddenly turns up in need of grisly disposing. “Why does the universe keep doing this to me?” he internally whines.

Soon enough, though, Joe is up to his old tricks, including finding a new obsession across the courtyard: Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), a brittle art gallery director whose initial and understandable antipathy to the American presents a bit of a challenge. (Any resemblance to Hitchcock’s Rear Window, as Joe keeps getting busted staring into her flat, is obviously intentional.)

Hello, New 'You': Penn Badgley Explains Season 4's Series Reset
Related

Hello, New 'You': Penn Badgley Explains Season 4's Series Reset

“I’m in a whodunit, the lowest form of literature,” fumes Joe as the puzzling murders pile up, including during a country-house hunting party that would meet Agatha Christie’s approval. I like murder mysteries more than this bookish snob, but his new clique of “aristo-brats” is such a toxic collection of narcissistic caricatures, it’s admittedly hard to care when anyone gets knocked off.

Wisely, Netflix is breaking the season into halves, with a midpoint reveal setting up a cool and quite macabre new cat-and-mouse game. Still, I can’t say I’m counting the days until the March 9 return.

You, Season 4 Part 2, Premieres Thursday, March 9, Netflix

You - Netflix

You where to stream

You

Charlotte Ritchie

Penn Badgley

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Giuntoli, Cameron Esposito, Grace Park, Christina Moses, Allison Miller, Romany Malco, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield in 'A Million Little Things'
1
‘A Million Little Things’ Boss Explains That Funeral, Time Jump & Exit
Perdita Weeks and Jay Hernandez in 'Magnum P.I.' Season 5
2
‘Magnum P.I.’: Inside a ‘Sexier’ Season 5 With the Cast
Sam Heughan on the 'Outlander' set
3
‘Outlander’ Stars Tease Season 7 Secrets in Behind-the-Scenes Video
Dylan McDermott in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
4
Dylan McDermott on ‘FBI’ Crossover: ‘It’s Gonna Be the Event of the Season’
Rose Williams and Crystal Clarke in 'Sanditon' Season 3
5
‘Sanditon’ Teaser Previews Charlotte & Georgiana’s Season 3 Stories