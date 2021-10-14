‘You’ Boss Sera Gamble Warns ‘The Stakes Are Incredibly High’ in Season 3

Having slashed his way through New York and L.A., serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) heads to the Northern California suburbs for more stalking and body-burying on Season 3 of the thriller You, a smash hit for Netflix. (Forty-three million households streamed Season 1 in its entirety!)

But now, Joe has more than the skeletons in his closet to deal with. Namely, his unhappy wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) — who, we learned last season, will also kill when her back’s against the wall — and their newborn son. “The stakes are incredibly high,” says showrunner Sera Gamble.

Particularly because the two are back to their old tricks. After Joe becomes infatuated with Natalie (Michaela McManus), a married local in their upscale neighborhood, the blood begins to spill. Which is complicated considering the couple’s new community.

Joe and Love, teases Gamble, have “nosy neighbors who really want to get into their business.” Among them: Natalie’s tech mogul husband Matthew (Scott Speedman); Sherry (Shalita Grant), an influential blogger; and Marienne the librarian (Tati Gabrielle), who isn’t the open book she first appears to be.

“She is smart and observant and also has creepy [stuff] going on in her life,” says Gamble, who suggests our antihero may have met his match. “Joe is smart [too], but he’s no chess-playing mastermind.” Sounds like a deadly game is on.

You, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, October 15, Netflix