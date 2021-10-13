Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) would do anything “for you”… as the Netflix announcement for You‘s renewal for Season 4 cleverly highlights.

“I would do anything for you. I just want to be good enough for you. I did everything I could for you,” Joe’s voiceover plays in the video announcement. Watch it below and have fun counting the number of times “for you” is said.

The news comes two days ahead of Season 3 premiering (on Friday, October 15). Casting news will be announced at a later date for Season 4.

“Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view. And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life,” executive producer and showrunner Sera Gamble said in a statement. “We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4.”

You, based on Caroline Kepnes’ books, was developed by Gamble and Greg Berlanti. Joining them as executive producers are Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo. Season 4 will be produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

In Season 3, Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are now married and parents and have moved to the Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, home to privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers. “Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness,” Netflix teases. “And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

You, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, October 15, Netflix