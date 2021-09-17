‘You’: Joe & Love Bring Chaos to the Suburbs in Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

The suburbs better lock it up because Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) are coming to the neighborhood in You Season 3.

Set to premiere Friday, October 15 on Netflix, viewers can get a deeper look at the drama that’s unfolding in a newly-released trailer. Now parents to a baby boy, newlyweds Joe and Love make the ultimate sacrifice by moving to the white picket fence neighborhood of many peoples’ dreams.

But as fans of the show know by now, Joe and Love are no average couple. “Being your dad is changing me,” Joe tells his newborn son in the trailer, below. “For you, I’d move to some soulless suburb, for you, I’d marry the monster, your mother Love. What could go wrong?”

Apparently a lot of things. In their balmy Norther California suburb of Madre Linda, tech entrepreneurs, judgemental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers abound, Joe is worried about Love’s lethal impulses. Feeling trapped in a marriage Joe’s eyes and “heart” begin to wander as he gets back to his usual tricks, the trouble is Love’s wise to his shenanigans.

Couples therapy, murder, and more take center stage in the first look which also welcomes the show’s latest cast additions. Joining Badgley and Pedretti for Season 3 are costars Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O’Shea, and Christopher Sean.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter, and Michael Foley, You is gearing up to have its wildest season yet. Check out the trailer, below, and don’t miss Joe and Love’s return in the latest episodes this fall.

You, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, October 15, Netflix