Meet the 15 Actors Joining 'You' for Season 3's Helping of Psychological Thrills

Hello, You all! Producers of the Netflix's psychological thriller have been on a casting kick recently, enlisting 15 recurring actors and series regulars for the show's upcoming third season.

The newcomers join Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, who return as the obsessive and murderous Joe and Love, and Saffron Burrows, who reprises her role as Love’s mother as a series regular.

Dylan Arnold

Arnold (Nashville, Halloween) stars in Season 3 as Theo, a wise but vulnerable college student who relies on drugs to deal with his troubles, according to Deadline.

Tati Gabrielle

Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The 100) stars as Marianne, a strait-laced and hyper-vigilant librarian who lives near Joe and Love, per Netflix.

Travis Van Winkle

Van Winkle (The Last Ship, Instinct) stars as Cary, a rich and charismatic “master of self-optimization” and the entrepreneur of a supplement company, as E! Online reports.

Shalita Grant

Grant (NCIS: New Orleans, Search Party) stars as Sherry, a local celebrity “momfluencer” and a “mean girl” who invites Love into her elitist social circle, per Netflix.

Scott Speedman

Speedman (Felicity, Animal Kingdom) recurs as Matthew, a successful but aloof CEO, husband, and father who keeps his emotions hidden, as Netflix tweeted.

Michaela McManus

McManus (Aquarius, The Village) recurs as Joe’s neighbor Natalie, a secretive woman married to a powerful man, and one who sees through her Stepford-like surroundings, per Variety.

Shannon Chan-Kent

Chan-Kent (Trial & Error, Life Sentence) recurs as Kiki, a wife, mother, and life coach who switches between working out and gossiping with Sherry’s inner circle, according to TVLine.

Christopher Sean

Sean (Days of Our Lives, Hawaii Five-0) recurs as Brandon, Kiki’s husband, a former wunderkind tech investor and current stay-at-home father, E! News reports.

Ben Mehl

Mehl (The Good Wife) recurs as Dante, a wounded veteran, library, devoted stepfather to his husband's children, and doting father figure to his friends' kids, according to Variety.

Mehl (The Good Wife) recurs as Dante, a wounded veteran, library, devoted stepfather to his husband’s children, and doting father figure to his friends’ kids, according to Variety.

Chris O’Shea

O’Shea (Gone, Madam Secretary) recurs as Andrew, a fit stay-at-home dad who’s always in on the town gossip along with the rest of Sherry’s friend group, per Deadline.

Bryan Safi

Safi (9-1-1, Throwing Shade) recurs as Jackson, Andrew’s husband, who stays humble despite his high-powered job as a tech attorney, POPSUGAR reports.

Mackenzie Astin

Astin (The Magicians, Teenage Bounty Hunters) recurs as Gil, a geology professor who’s amiable and good-hearted but naïve and even a bit vanilla, per Variety.

Ayelet Zurer

Zurer (Daredevil, Angels & Demons) recurs as Dr. Chandra, a no-nonsense couple’s therapist who’s determined to get to the bottom of her clients’ problems, TVLine reports.

Jack Fisher

Fisher (NCIS, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) recurs as a young Joe whose sensitive nature makes him a target of relentless bullying in a boys home, according to Deadline.

Mauricio Lara

Lara (The Healing Powers of Dude, Teachers) recurs as Paulie, a wise-beyond-his-years friend who helps young Joe survive the cutthroat boys home, per Variety.