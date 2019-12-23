Roush Review: You Won't See the Twists Coming in 'You' Season 2

Crazy begets crazy in the second season of You, the perversely addictive thriller about romantic obsession at its deadliest (its first season originally aired on Lifetime).

"Murder has a way of following you," observes Candace (Ambyr Childers), the vindictive — for good reason — ex of psycho lonely-hearts Joe (Penn Badgley). Her return prompts the bookish New Yorker to flee cross-country to L.A. and adopt a new identity as "Will." If only we could escape from his head and thoughts so easily….

In a show as berserk as You, where there's a Will, there's also a way to scale new heights of madness — specifically when he finds himself falling in love with Love. Yes, a free-spirited woman actually named Love (a game Victoria Pedretti), who can cook too. But being with her also means coddling her unstable twin, Forty (the funny-sad James Scully), a spoiled brat with Hollywood delusions.

Like Michael C. Hall's Dexter, Joe/Will gets into harrowing scrapes when trying to protect the relatively innocent — including foxy, spunky neighbors (Carmela Zumbado and Jenna Ortega) — from predators worse than him.

By the bloody end, with twists I promise you won't see coming, Joe has a new appreciation for the insanity of this thing called love.

You, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, December 26, Netflix