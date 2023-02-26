‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ & More Must-Stream Titles to Watch in March 2023

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Idris Elba in 'Luther: The Fallen Sun,' Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso,' and Christina Ricci and Elijah Wood in 'Yellowjackets'
John Wilson/Netflix; Apple TV+; Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME
When it comes to figuring out what to watch on TV, the bottomless sea of titles can be difficult to sift through, but we’re helping to clear the clutter with a curated list of must-see streaming content for March 2023.

From Ted Lasso and Yellowjackets to Gotham Knights and Luther: The Fallen Sun, there’s something for everyone. Below, scroll down for a peek into the Top 25 shows, films, and more that should be on your radar this March.

This is an excerpt from the Rabbit Hole cover story for TV Insider’s inaugural issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the March issue of the new monthly publication, currently on newsstands or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

 

Keira Knightley in 'Boston Strangler'
Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

1. Boston Strangler (Hulu)

Keira Knightley enters a serial killer’s dark world as real-life early-1960s reporter Loretta McLaughlin. Premieres Friday, March 17

Misha Collins and Oscar Morgan in 'Gotham Knights'
Jasper Savage/The CW

2. Gotham Knights (The CW)

Supernatural fave Misha Collins takes on the role of Harvey Dent — one of Batman’s most well-known adversaries. Premieres Tuesday, March 14

Christina Ricci and Elijah Wood in 'Yellowjackets'
Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

3. Yellowjackets (Showtime)

What does the world look like now for the grown-up survivors of the formerly stranded high school soccer team? The buzziest show on television is taking things up a notch in Season 2, and nothing is off limits when it comes to this girl gang and their many shocking plot twists. Premieres Friday, March 24

Meryl Streep in 'Extrapolations'
Apple TV+

4. Extrapolations (Apple TV+)

Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Diane Lane, Edward Norton, Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker, and other A-listers star in this anthology drama that features eight interwoven stories about climate change. Premieres Friday, March 17

Patrick Stewart in 'Star Trek: Picard'
Trae Patton/Paramount+

5. Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

The O.G. main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation reunite with their captain, Patrick Stewart, in the third and final season of his series. Available Now

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel in 'Shrinking'
Apple TV+

6. Shrinking (Apple TV+)

This new therapeutic comedy is sure to make you laugh. Available Now

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in 'Murder Mystery 2'
Scott Yamano/Netflix

7. Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix)

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler step back into their detective shoes in a sequel to their 2019 flick — and this time, the case is personal. Premieres Friday, March 31

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe for 'Outlander'
Starz

8. Outlander (Starz)

Time-traveling lovers Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) face all-new dangers. Binge now; new episodes this summer

Aaron Judge
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

9. Aaron Judge

The famed Yankee outfielder is in full swing for the first pitch of the regular season. Opening Day: Thursday, March 30

Kelly Clarkson for 'The Voice'
Art Streiber/NBC

10. The Voice (NBC)

Musical chairs: Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan join the fun with returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Premieres Monday, March 6

Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in 'Ted Lasso'
Apple TV+

11. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

We believe in English soccer club AFC Richmond and their U.S. coach Ted Lasso! The third season pits Ted (Jason Sudeikis) against Nathan (Nick Mohammed). Premieres Wednesday, March 15

Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Mel B, Graham Norton, and Vanessa Williams in 'Queen of the Universe'
Joel Palmer/Paramount+

12. Queen of the Universe (Paramount+)

Vanessa Williams kicks off another round of the drag queen singing competition with fellow judges Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage, and host Graham Norton. This season, they welcome former Spice Girl Mel B to the ranks—after all, you gotta get with your friends! Premieres Friday, March 31

Olivia Colman and Fionn Whitehead in 'Great Expectations'
Miya Mizuno/FX

13. Great Expectations (Hulu)

Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham…what the Dickens? Premieres Sunday, March 26

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in '1923'
James Minchin III/Paramount+

14. 1923 (Paramount+)

The Duttons (Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) grapple with their legacy in the Western prequel. Available Now

Jimmy Fallon in 'That's My Jam'
Trae Patton/NBC

15. That's My Jam (NBC)

Turn the beat around…again! Jimmy Fallon brings you more tunes and trivia when the musical variety game show returns with new celebrities playing for charity. Premieres Tuesday, March 7

Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in 'Babylon'
Scott Garfield / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

16. Babylon (Paramount+)

Hollywood in the ’20s gets the spotlight in this ambitious film. Available Now

Angela Bassett in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

17. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney+)

A tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Available Now

Eugene Levy in 'The Reluctant Traveler'
Apple TV+

18. The Reluctant Traveler (Apple TV+)

Schitt’s Creek no more! Eugene Levy visits the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations. Available Now

Penn Badgley in 'You'
Courtesy of Netflix

19. You (Netflix)

Twists! Turns! A new identity! Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg relocates to London in an attempt to escape his disastrous past. This time, however, it turns out he’s the one being targeted. Available Now

Bob Odenkirk in 'Lucky Hank'
AMC

20. Lucky Hank (AMC and AMC+)

Better call…Hank? Bob Odenkirk trades the resourceful lawyer life for a midlife crisis in a comedy-drama adapted from Richard Russo’s 1997 novel Straight Man. Premieres Sunday, March 19

Emilia Schüle and Louis Cunningham in 'Marie Antoinette'
PBS

21. Marie Antoinette (PBS)

Hail to the queen! The lush costume drama starring Emilia Schüle offers a modern feminist approach to the well-known story of one of history’s most infamous royal women. Premieres Sunday, March 19

Pedro Pascal in 'The Mandalorian' Season 3
Lucasfilm Ltd.

22. The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The long-awaited third season brings more space adventures for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and adorable pal Grogu, while returning guest stars and fun new ones stir up trouble in the Star Wars galaxy. Premieres Wednesday, March 1

Matthew Rhys in 'Perry Mason' Season 2
HBO

23. Perry Mason (HBO and HBO Max)

Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys) is back on the case and finding himself at the corner of all-new mysteries in Season 2. Premieres Monday, March 6

Jimmy Kimmel for 'The Oscars'
ABC

24. The Oscars (ABC)

Who will take home the coveted golden statuettes when Jimmy Kimmel hosts for the third time? Premieres Sunday, March 12

Idris Elba in 'Luther: The Fallen Sun'
John Wilson/Netflix

25. Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix)

The story of everyone’s favorite troubled TV detective continues! Premieres Friday, March 10

