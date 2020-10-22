'YOU' Adds Scott Speedman as 'Successful' & 'Mysterious' CEO

YOU continues to add to its cast for the upcoming third season.

Scott Speedman will play Matthew, described as "a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father." Netflix's announcement (below) goes on to describe him as "reserved, mysterious, and [someone who] has a tendency to be withdrawn ... all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath."

That second part of his character's description certainly has us curious. What exactly is he hiding? It can't be anywhere near as bloody as Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love's (Victoria Pedretti) murderous pasts, right? Or might we find out he's someone they need to be concerned about for entirely different reasons? Plus, considering we already know he's a husband and father, what will his family be like?

Speedman's casting comes after Shalita Grant (NCIS: New Orleans) and Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship) joined as characters with whom Joe and Love will be mixed up. Grant will play Sherry, "a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle," while Van Winkle's wealthy Cary "invites Joe into his inner circle." Will Matthew be part of that "inner circle"? We'll have to see.

Speedman most recently starred on Animal Kingdom. His previous TV credits also include Grey's Anatomy, Last Resort, and (of course) Felicity.

