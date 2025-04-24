[Warning: This post contains MAJOR spoilers for You Season 5.]

Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) story continued with Season 5 of You, which premiered on Netflix with all 10 episodes on Thursday, April 24.

More than two years after Part 2 of Season 4 was released in 2023, You returned to explore whether Joe was actually able to leave his murderous ways in the past after starting a new life with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) in New York (Spoiler alert: He wasn’t.)

But will the show be coming back for a Season 6? Scroll down for everything we know about You‘s future!

Will there be a Season 6 of You?

No, You will not be returning for Season 6. Less than two weeks after the release of Season 4, Part 2, in March 2023, Netflix confirmed that Season 5 would be the last.

“Goodbye… YOU. Joe Goldberg will return for the fifth and final season of YOU in 2024,” the streamer wrote on X.

Executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter said they “always conceived” the show as a “five-season journey,” and noted how lucky they were to get the run they were hoping for so they could wrap things up accordingly.

Showrunners and EPs Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo also told Tudum, “It’s so rare that you’re afforded the opportunity to do five seasons of a show, let alone complete the story, while also bringing your character and the production back to where it all began [in New York]. It was truly a unicorn experience and an absolute career highlight for both of us.”

Will there be a You spinoff?

So far, there are no confirmed plans for a spinoff to the series. In an interview with TV Insider, Foley and Lo addressed the possibility of a future story involving Joe’s son, Henry (Frankie DeMaio).

“I think it’s an interesting concept,” Lo admitted. “I think that part of what makes You so successful is Penn Badgley as Joe. I personally haven’t gone down the road of what it would be like for a show centered around his son because I just think that the part of the DNA of You is so much Penn playing Joe.”

Foley added that a British writer “wrote a brilliant script” that was “basically” Henry spinoff. “I’ve read it,” he continued. “This guy’s pilot was the equivalent of the son of Joe and then reconnecting with his father, and it was brilliant, but I almost feel like that’s another reason why I can’t do it because of a little thing called a lawsuit.”

Does Joe get caught in Season 5 of You?

Yes, the show ends with Joe finally getting caught and put into prison for all of the crimes he committed. His capture was successful thanks to the help of Bronte (Madeline Brewer), a younger woman who knew Joe’s Season 1 victim, Beck (Elizabeth Lail), and came to New York to get revenge for her death.

Bronte, whose real name when she wasn’t playing her catfish role was Louise, tricked Joe into falling for her with the ultimate goal of getting him to confess to everything he did in the past. Although there were many setbacks, she eventually got him to run away with her, and she helped lead police to him while they were staying in a house in the middle of nowhere.

Despite getting shot by Joe and having to make him think she drowned after a confrontation in the water, Bronte managed to call 911 and her phone picked up their conversation. Bronte had Joe at gunpoint, and he begged her to kill him so he wouldn’t have to live through being in prison forever, but Bronte didn’t want Joe to get away so easily. Rather than let him take the easy way out, she allowed police to apprehend Joe, and he was put behind bars.

“I don’t think we want people thinking he could get out. We want people thinking he is there, trapped for the rest of his life, without the opportunity to have love or touch or to project his thoughts onto someone else, anyone outside of the people who are giving him these letters, or the guard he sees for a flash of the day,” Lo explained to TV Insider. “We wanted to isolate him because we knew that would be his greatest punishment.”

You, Season 5, Streaming Now, Netflix