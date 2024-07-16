Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) got his eye on you, Madeline Brewer. The Handmaid’s Tale star is one of the new additions to You’s fifth and final season.

On July 15, Brewer and Badgley were spotted filming Season 5 scenes together in Central Park. Brewer is playing a new character named Bronte (likely inspired by classic literature’s beloved Brontë sisters). The character is described by Deadline as an “enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for” Joe at his bookstore.

Joe and Bronte will “connect over literature and loss,” and “she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become.”

That all sounds good and well, but Joe doesn’t exactly have the best track record when it comes to women. From killing Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) to imprisoning Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), could Bronte be one of Joe’s last obsessions before the curtains close on the Netflix series?

Scroll down to see the first set photos of Brewer in character filming You Season 5.

You, Season 5, TBA, Netflix