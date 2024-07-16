Joe’s Final ‘You’ Obsession? First Look at Madeline Brewer’s Mysterious Season 5 Character (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Madeline Brewer and Penn Badgley are seen on the film set of the 'You' in Central Park, Manhattan on July 15, 2024 in New York City.
Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) got his eye on you, Madeline Brewer. The Handmaid’s Tale star is one of the new additions to You’s fifth and final season.

On July 15, Brewer and Badgley were spotted filming Season 5 scenes together in Central Park. Brewer is playing a new character named Bronte (likely inspired by classic literature’s beloved Brontë sisters). The character is described by Deadline as an “enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for” Joe at his bookstore.

Joe and Bronte will “connect over literature and loss,” and “she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become.”

That all sounds good and well, but Joe doesn’t exactly have the best track record when it comes to women. From killing Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) to imprisoning Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), could Bronte be one of Joe’s last obsessions before the curtains close on the Netflix series?

Scroll down to see the first set photos of Brewer in character filming You Season 5.

You, Season 5, TBA, Netflix

Madeline Brewer and Penn Badgley are seen on the film set of the 'You' in Central Park, Manhattan on July 15, 2024 in New York City.
Madeline Brewer and Penn Badgley on set

Brewer and Badgley were photographed filming Season 5 scenes together as Bronte and Joe on July 15 in Central Park. The characters got very close while filming their stroll through the park.

Madeline Brewer and Penn Badgley are seen on the film set of the 'You' in Central Park, Manhattan on July 15, 2024 in New York City.
Joe's next obsession?

The last time Joe was in New York, he left behind several victims and notably killed his former lover, Beck. Bronte could end up part of Joe’s body count, or maybe she could be the one to finally bring him down. The possibilities are endless!

Madeline Brewer and Penn Badgley are seen on the film set of the 'You' in Central Park, Manhattan on July 15, 2024 in New York City.
Madeline Brewer and Penn Badgley's characters get cozy

Brewer’s Bronte flashed a happy smile while filming a scene next to Badgley’s character. Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie), avert your eyes! Getting a little too close there, huh, Joe?

Madeline Brewer and Penn Badgley are seen on the set of
Central Park day date?

Brewer and Badgley filmed scenes in Central Park amid the New York City heat. Is this just a friendly stroll, or the beginning of something more?

Madeline Brewer and Penn Badgley are seen on the film set of the 'You' in Central Park, Manhattan on July 15, 2024 in New York City.
Spotted: Madeline Brewer and Penn Badley filming You Season 5

Gossip Girl probably did a double take seeing Badgley out and about filming You Season 5. Bronte and Joe had coffee as they made their way through Central Park.

