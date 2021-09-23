What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in October 2021

Netflix is setting up a strong October lineup with plenty of returning favorites, new originals, and more for subscribers to check out.

Among some of the highlights are the debut of the limited series MAID starring Margaret Qualley and her real-life mom Andie MacDowell, Season 3 of You with Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, and the sophomore chapter of Locke & Key. And don’t miss Colin Kaepernick‘s team-up with Ava DuVernay for Colin in Black & White. Plus, the entire Seinfeld library hits the platform. Below, see the full lineup of what’s coming and going from the streaming service in October 2021.

Available This Month on Netflix:

October TBA

A World Without — NETFLIX FILM

An Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts — NETFLIX SERIES

Call My Agent: Bollywood — NETFLIX SERIES

Encounters: Season 1

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Inspector Koo — NETFLIX SERIES

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL

Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM

The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM

MAID — NETFLIX SERIES

Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES

Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Seven Deadly Sings: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME

Swallow — NETFLIX FILM

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

October 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM

October 4

On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

October 5

Escape the Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM

October 6

Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM

October 7

The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1, Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY

Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Grudge/Kin — NETFLIX FILM

LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES

October 9

Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME

Insidious: Chapter 2

October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Going in Style

The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express: Season 5— NETFLIX FAMILY

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

October 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM

Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES

Violet Evergarden the Movie

October 14

Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM

October 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM

The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM

Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY

Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

My Name — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trip — NETFLIX FILM

You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

October 16

Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Victoria & Abdul

October 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM

October 20

Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM

Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM

October 21

Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES

Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES

Sex, Love & Goop — NETFLIX SERIES

October 22

Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES

Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM

Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY

More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ocotber 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

October 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

October 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES

October 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Wentworth: Season 8

October 28

Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 29

Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM

Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES

Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM

Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES

Leaving This Month:

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Tales From the Hood 2

Angel Has Fallen

Real Steel

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin

The Creative Brain

U Turn

Containment: Season 1

Free Fire

The Hummingbird Project

The Mist: Season 1

Rango

Shine On with Reese: Season 1

Pup Star

The 12th Man

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

60 Days In: Season 5

Angels & Demons

Battle: Los Angeles

Beowulf

Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5

Catch Me If You Can

The Da Vinci Code

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Forged in Fire: Season 6

The Heartbreak Kid

The Impossible

Inception

Legally Blonde

Mile 22

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You

Reckoning: Limited Series

Snowden

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Yes Man