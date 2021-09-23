What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in October 2021
Netflix is setting up a strong October lineup with plenty of returning favorites, new originals, and more for subscribers to check out.
Among some of the highlights are the debut of the limited series MAID starring Margaret Qualley and her real-life mom Andie MacDowell, Season 3 of You with Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, and the sophomore chapter of Locke & Key. And don’t miss Colin Kaepernick‘s team-up with Ava DuVernay for Colin in Black & White. Plus, the entire Seinfeld library hits the platform. Below, see the full lineup of what’s coming and going from the streaming service in October 2021.
Available This Month on Netflix:
October TBA
A World Without — NETFLIX FILM
An Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts — NETFLIX SERIES
Call My Agent: Bollywood — NETFLIX SERIES
Encounters: Season 1
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Inspector Koo — NETFLIX SERIES
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 1
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL
Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM
The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
MAID — NETFLIX SERIES
Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES
Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Seven Deadly Sings: Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME
Swallow — NETFLIX FILM
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray (2007)
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid (2010)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
October 3
Scissor Seven: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Upcoming Summer — NETFLIX FILM
October 4
On My Block: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
October 5
Escape the Undertaker — NETFLIX FILM
October 6
Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
There’s Someone Inside Your House — NETFLIX FILM
October 7
The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1, Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
October 8
A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY
Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Grudge/Kin — NETFLIX FILM
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM
Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES
October 9
Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME
Insidious: Chapter 2
October 11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Going in Style
The King’s Affection — NETFLIX SERIES
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
October 12
Bright: Samurai Soul — NETFLIX ANIME
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express: Season 5— NETFLIX FAMILY
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
October 13
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate — NETFLIX FILM
Hiacynt — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Reflection of You — NETFLIX SERIES
Violet Evergarden the Movie
October 14
Another Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in Paris — NETFLIX FILM
October 15
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle — NETFLIX FILM
The Four of Us — NETFLIX FILM
Karma’s World — NETFLIX FAMILY
Little Things: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
My Name — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Trip — NETFLIX FILM
You: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
October 16
Misfit: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
Victoria & Abdul
October 19
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM
October 20
Found — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Night Teeth — NETFLIX FILM
Stuck Together — NETFLIX FILM
October 21
Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Insiders — NETFLIX SERIES
Komi Can’t Communicate — NETFLIX ANIME
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam — NETFLIX SERIES
Sex, Love & Goop — NETFLIX SERIES
October 22
Adventure Beast — NETFLIX SERIES
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job — NETFLIX SERIES
Little Big Mouth — NETFLIX FILM
Locke & Key: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Maya and the Three — NETFLIX FAMILY
More than Blue: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ocotber 24
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
October 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
October 26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES
October 27
Begin Again
Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Wentworth: Season 8
October 28
Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Motive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
October 29
Army of Thieves — NETFLIX FILM
Colin in Black & White — NETFLIX SERIES
Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM
Mythomaniac: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Roaring Twenties — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes)
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
The Time It Takes — NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving This Month:
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Tales From the Hood 2
Angel Has Fallen
Real Steel
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin
The Creative Brain
U Turn
Containment: Season 1
Free Fire
The Hummingbird Project
The Mist: Season 1
Rango
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Pup Star
The 12th Man
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
60 Days In: Season 5
Angels & Demons
Battle: Los Angeles
Beowulf
Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5
Catch Me If You Can
The Da Vinci Code
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Forged in Fire: Season 6
The Heartbreak Kid
The Impossible
Inception
Legally Blonde
Mile 22
Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
Reckoning: Limited Series
Snowden
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
Yes Man