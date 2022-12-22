Ranking TV’s Terrible Men the Internet Loves, From Intolerable to We Get It

A troubling phenomenon recurred among TV fans this year. When presented with truly awful men on TV, said truly awful men… were beloved!

We’re not talking about subjectively crappy people here. We’re talking about characters that even the actors who play them think are terrible people — some are literal serial killers! Nevertheless, the “I could fix him” genre persisted. And now there are whole sides of TikTok dedicated to You‘s Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), House of the Dragon‘s Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and even Monster‘s Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters). Internet: Are you OK?

evan peters dahmer is SO HOT BRO ⁉️⁉️ — Snowy 🐀 (@youbitemytongu3) September 23, 2022

What makes a guy on TV so terrible that he’s likable? It probably has a lot to do with the actor being well liked in real life. Loving the bad boy is also a tale as old as time — an anti-hero can be very appealing. But there are some evil men on TV whose villainous deeds are sometimes justified by viewers because of their bad-boy love. And while there are a handful of characters for which we understand the fervor, there are some internet obsessions by which we simply cannot abide!

Here, we list TV’s terrible men the internet loved this year, ranked from intolerable to we get it.