When Will ‘The Witcher,’ ‘You’ & ‘Cobra Kai’ Return With New Episodes on Netflix?

Fans of Netflix’s fantasy, thriller and Karate Kid series have the end of 2021 to look forward to: The Witcher Season 2, You Season 3 and Cobra Kai Season 4 are expected to premiere in the fourth quarter (which means October, November or December).

“What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and COVID delays, and we think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year, certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai,” Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said during the company’s investor video on April 20 (via Deadline).

Like the rest of TV and movie productions, Netflix’s shows had to hit the pause button due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, and did so again if/when cases were reported after filming resumed. As a result, fans have had to wait longer between seasons—which may feel even longer since the streaming service releases entire seasons at once rather than rolling out episodes week-to-week.

The Witcher Season 1 dropped on December 20, 2019. You Season 2 was released just six days after that. And the third season of YouTube transfer Cobra Kai began streaming on January 1, 2021.

All three shows have made changes to their casts for their new seasons. Adjoa Andoh, Cassie Clare, Liz Carr, Graham McTavish, Kevin Doyle, Simon Callow and Chris Fulton have joined The Witcher, which follows Henry Cavill’s monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. You, which tracks Penn Badgley’s obsessive Joe, has added 15 new actors, including Tati Gabrielle, Travis Van Winkle, Shalita Grant and Scott Speedman.

Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid sequel with William Zabka‘s Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio‘s Daniel LaRusso, promoted Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List to series regulars.